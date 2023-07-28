This TikTok-Famous Perfume Has Magical Manifestation Powers For Love & Success

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Our thoughts hold immense power— you can attract whatever you desire into your life by simply asking for it (yes, really!) and truly believing what’s meant for you will come. The ritual of manifestation can easily be incorporated into your daily life through a variety of ways, whether it be writing down your desires or by using additional tools to guide you. Believe it or not, using the power of scent can be one of them.

The TikTok-viral 11 11 Eau de Parfum from Lake & Skye may seem like any other “clean girl” fragrance, but the meaning behind its name holds more weight than you can imagine. If you’re curious how this seemingly normal perfume and manifestation go hand in hand, StyleCaster’s Astrology Editor, Roya Backlund, is here to explain.

“Because 11 11 Eau de Parfum carries notes of white amber, it is already charged with power. After all, amber has been considered the ‘nectar of the gods’ since ancient times,” she said.

“After applying the fragrance to yourself, take a few deep breaths and allow the scent to flood your imagination. Remember—scent can activate memory recall and put you in a more creative, dreamlike state of mind. Whenever you feel ready, define what you want to manifest in straightforward terms, describing it in the present tense, as though you’re already living it.”

Examples of phrases to use can be as simple as “I am highly successful. Money flows towards me with ease….I attract love and make friends everywhere I go. Everyone adores me…I am in love with my soul mate, who loves me back.”

Roya advises taking it all in, feeling the emotions of your desired reality, and using the power of this scent to merge with the magic of your manifestation. Every time you wear it and breathe in this scent, you can “tune into the frequency of your desired reality.” Wearing this scent will only amplify it.

You can also take the name behind the perfume to hold its own significance. As Los Angeles–based Spiritual Advisor, Meghan Rose, previously wrote for StyleCaster, “In numerology, the meaning of 1111 as an angel number runs deep. After all, it is said that 11:11, 11/11, and 1111 in each form holds its own spiritual significance. Some interpret this divine number as a message from the universe, letting them know that they are on the right path.” Essentially, there’s a lot of potential that can come from bringing this scent into your life.

Not to mention, the aroma of the scent itself has made it famous alone on TikTok, putting it very much in the category of the “clean girl” aesthetic.

As one TikToker put it, “To me it smells fresh, crisp and airy. It’s definitely in that clean linen perfume category. But there’s just something that stands out about it from other fresh and clean fragrances. I can smell this on clothes for well after 8 hours, so the longevity is there.”

The brand even describes the scent as “sheer, clean and uplifting with an ethereal vibe with a crisp texture and transparency,” and one reviewer on the website wrote “It’s the perfect ‘clean girl’ scent. Reminds me of the shower after being in the pool on a warm day.”

What more reasoning could you need to make this your next signature scent? Pick up a bottle of the 11 11 Eau de Parfum to start attracting what you deserve and desire. The fragrance is currently available in a 50ml size (the 100ml is currently sold out,) alongside a in a hydrating all-over body oil.