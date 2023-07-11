Read Next: The Robot Vacuum That Saved My Relationship (& My Sanity) Is $150 Off Today Only
Alix Earle Just Curated All the Prime Day Deals She’s Shopping—Here Are Our Fav Picks From Her Wishlist

We'd get them all if we could.
Alix Earle L'Oréal True Match Lumi Glotion TikTok
Photo: @alixearle/TikTok.
All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alix Earle is by far and wide TikTok’s favorite It Girl right now—from her relatable GRWM’s to her openly sharing the most exciting parts of her influencer journey, she’s got everyone in a chokehold on what she’ll do or say next. 

Well folks, she just gifted us another gem: Her top Prime Day picks. If you haven’t started adding to your Amazon cart yet, you’ll want to get on it ASAP—Prime Day 2023 only runs through tomorrow, so make sure you don’t miss any of the juicy deals, especially Earle’s favorites. 

While there’s a whopping 147 items on her wishlist (with her continually adding more throughout the day), we narrowed it down to the best of the best discounts we could find from her extensive catalog. 

Shop some of Alix Earle’s Prime Day picks down below.

Grande Cosmetics Grande Lash Serum
Grande Cosmetics.

Grande Cosmetics GrandeLASH-MD Lash Enhancing Serum

$25.20 36 30% Off
Buy Now
ghd Soft Curl Hair Curling Iron
ghd


ghd Soft Curl Hair Curling Iron

$136 205 34% Off
Buy Now
The Drop Women's Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress
The Drop

The Drop Women’s Yasmin Rib Midi Sweater Tank Dress

$49.90
Buy Now
wetkiss Knee High Cowgirl Boots
Amazon

wetkiss Knee High Cowgirl Boots

$67.99
Buy Now
Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop
Apple


Apple 2020 MacBook Air Laptop 

$749.99 999.99 25% Off
Buy Now
17KM Gold Hoop Earrings Set
Amazon

17KM Gold Hoop Earrings Set

$14.42 29.99 52% Off
Buy Now
Amazon Aware Women's Utility Shirt
Amazon

Amazon Aware Women’s Utility Shirt

23.60+
Buy Now
Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa
Amazon

Rivet Revolve Modern Upholstered Sofa

$699.99 1645.45 57% Off
Buy Now
