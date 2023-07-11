Alix Earle Just Curated All the Prime Day Deals She’s Shopping—Here Are Our Fav Picks From Her Wishlist

All products and services featured are independently chosen by editors. However, StyleCaster may receive a commission on orders placed through its retail links, and the retailer may receive certain auditable data for accounting purposes.

Alix Earle is by far and wide TikTok’s favorite It Girl right now—from her relatable GRWM’s to her openly sharing the most exciting parts of her influencer journey, she’s got everyone in a chokehold on what she’ll do or say next.

Well folks, she just gifted us another gem: Her top Prime Day picks. If you haven’t started adding to your Amazon cart yet, you’ll want to get on it ASAP—Prime Day 2023 only runs through tomorrow, so make sure you don’t miss any of the juicy deals, especially Earle’s favorites.

While there’s a whopping 147 items on her wishlist (with her continually adding more throughout the day), we narrowed it down to the best of the best discounts we could find from her extensive catalog.

Shop some of Alix Earle’s Prime Day picks down below.

Grande Cosmetics.

ghd

The Drop

Amazon

Apple

Amazon

Amazon