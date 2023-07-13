So you want to go blonde? Like, really blonde? Was it the Margot Robbie Vogue cover that convinced you to try the Barbie blonde hair color trend? The Greta Gerwig Barbie movie? Me too.

Correlation does not always equal causation, but ever since the first drop of bleach soaked through my shiny brown virgin hair back in 2014, I’ve believed the cliché, blondes have more fun. I’d just moved from the grey haze of Washington State to the sunny side of life in Southern California for college. Within months, I very literally transitioned away from my dark Seattle roots to a bonafide Barbie blonde.

While my serotonin boost could have easily been attributed to the influx of college pool parties on my calendar, I really was having more fun as a blonde. After four years of spending my time (and money) in the salon chair, I graduated and decided to move to New York City for a different kind of fun (read: career). I did the sensible thing. I chopped my hair into a chic bob and dyed it dark brown. Pack it up kid, the fun’s over!

Now don’t get me wrong, I loved my brown hair and still had plenty of fun. I kept the darker shade for a year before I found myself showing hairstylists photos of Gigi Hadid’s bronde hair color. A happy medium in terms of upkeep, shade, and well, fun.

Getty Images. Getty Images.

I was pleased to see bronde become the biggest hair trend of 2022 as I watched celebrities, influencers, and friends ditch bleach and purple shampoo for a more subdued style. Stylists on TikTok warned the masses that we would be crawling back for highlights within the year, but we ignored them.

Spoiler alert: they were right. TikTok has deemed the summer of 2023 the official rival to the summer of 2016 (that was a good one). The combination of warm weather, the Barbie movie aesthetic and a nice chunk of PTO pushed me over the edge. I went back to blonde. If you’re thinking of doing the same, this is your sign to get your blonde Pinterest board up and running and make a hair appointment.

Going blonder requires a certain level of dedication and expertise which is why I was so excited to have Moroccan Oil celebrity stylist, Matt Rez, doing my color. Rez is the hair color mastermind behind many of the blonde inspo photos that are probably on your Pinterest board.

His clients include Adele, Florence Pugh, Hailey Bieber, Kendall Jenner and Sydney Sweeney, to name a few. When I sat down in the salon chair, I knew I was in good hands.

As you can see in the “before” photo above, my hair started out as a brassy bronde color. It had been about five months since I had had my hair colored and I was overdue for some summer upkeep.

Matt Rez got right to work using the Moroccanoil Blonde Voyage Lightener for the highlights and Moroccanoil color Rhapsody Permanent Color in Clear to use as a mid-light formula.

“We lifted highlights to a bright blonde and blended the roots using Moroccanoil Color Calypso Demi-Permanent Cream to give a natural finish and grow out,” Rez explains.

“The final gloss we used was the Moroccanoil Color Calypso Demi-Permanent Gloss to enhance the blonde and add softness and shine. Treatment and gloss in one!” Rez continues.

I’m determined to make my brilliant blonde hair color last past the summer months, even if that means spending more time than I’m used to in the salon chair.

Courtesy of Moroccan Oil.

I asked Rez how I could help extend the lifespan of my color between salon visits and he recommended the Moroccanoil Blonde Perfecting Purple Shampoo. For best results, use it once a week or every two weeks to help keep yellow tones under control.

Courtesy of Moroccan Oil.

Another way to enhance and refresh color at home, is to use the Moroccanoil Color Depositing Mask in Clear.

If increasing the frequency of your salon visits isn’t in the cards for you, no worries! The key to maintaing your color will be in your communication with your colorist.

According to Rez, “You should ask for a shadowed root to blend the base color and highlights more seamlessly. As the hair grows, the line of demarcation will be less noticeable.”

If you’re not convinced to go Barbie blonde yet, just wait until after you see the Barbie movie premiering on July 21. Fun awaits.