Hear from the Expert: Finding Your Authentic Voice in the Age of Social Media

Cutting through misinformation on social media is one of Dr. Muneeb Shah’s biggest passions. He’s a board-certified dermatologist with 17.9 million followers on TikTok under the name @dermdoctor, but despite more than 12 years and 40,000 hours of medical training, a blue authentication tick, and hundreds of videos dressed in scrubs, reacting to skincare “hacks” and extraction videos are not for the faint-of-heart.

As an ambassador for Allē—the official aesthetics loyalty program by Allergan Aesthetics, the makers of BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) and other notable brands, that has more than five million Members across 19,000 practices to date—Dr. Shah says it’s his goal to bring trustworthy information to his followers and cut through the misinformation noise. “This panel discussion is really an extension of the Allē mission, which is to help educate and ultimately empower consumers along their aesthetic treatment journeys by providing accurate information, tools, and incentives.”

BOTOX® Cosmetic (onabotulinumtoxinA) is a prescription medicine that is injected into muscles and used to temporarily improve the look of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines between the eyebrows in adults.

In the Instagram age of curated perfection, Dr. Shah said TikTok was a refreshing social media platform that amplified authentic voices. When he started posting three years ago, the now-highly influential derm “didn’t have the perfect lighting” and “didn’t have some awesome mic,” but his expertise in skin health and realness is what resonated with his audience because “it was raw and authentic.”

As the use of aesthetic procedures becomes more ubiquitous, Dr. Shah has observed a real groundswell in authentic creators who are honest about what sorts of work they’re getting done; that goes for celebrities, too. “If I talk about retinol and I’m saying it gets rid of fine lines and wrinkles, people will ask me, ‘Well don’t you get any other treatments done?’ I’m like, ‘Yes, I receive BOTOX® Cosmetic as well,’” he said. “So being real and authentic, it resonates with people because they know that there is more to the story.” After all, you can spend hundreds if not thousands on skincare products that promise to reduce the appearance of wrinkles, but BOTOX® Cosmetic is the first and only FDA-approved treatment for the temporary improvement in the appearance of moderate to severe forehead lines, crow’s feet, and frown lines in adults.¹-⁶

Thanks to experts like Dr. Shah, whose matter-of-fact content helps cut through the noise, the public has become a lot more discerning when it comes to celebrity claims. “We all know that we hear somebody say, ‘All I use is olive oil on my skin, it’s like, ‘No, you don’t,’” Dr. Shah added. More than that, followers “want to know what your experience was, why you liked it, why you didn’t like it, and how much did it cost. Did you have any downtime? That it wasn’t painful. Sharing those stories and being true to who you are is actually growing your following instead of taking away from it.”

