I Want to Gatekeep It, But the ‘Alix Earle’ Light is Back in Stock on Amazon & Continually Going Fast

Since University of Miami college student Alix Earle burst onto TikTok and into our lives, fans have wondered how she looks so flawless in her videos. We don’t mean flawless, but actually a little too perfect, poreless and glowing in her dark dorm room. Well, she recently revealed the secret, a small, clip-on light she got on Amazon. She’s not the first person to talk about it. We’ve seen other smaller creators wax poetically about this bright light. But now it’s become the “Alix Earle light.”

The Newmowa 60 LED High Power Rechargeable Clip Fill Video Light quickly sold out and it’s been out of stock for a long time. It’s officially back and a little more expensive than it was but still not horrible at $35.99. One quick search through TikTok and you’ll see folks swear it’s worth the money, even if you aren’t a TikToker. The selfie light has a front clip and back clip and can be adjusted 90 degrees. It has multiple light settings and is easily portable. Just keep it charged and take it with you when you head out with friends. You’ll always get a good picture together.

Some reviews we like are from @amitys.declassified, who shows the real before and after of her skin with the light on and off, @venesajco, who’s own skin seriously glows under the bright light, and @cocomocoe, who gives a detailed review of how to use it.

It just goes to show you — nothing you see online is real and not to compare yourself to influencers with more than four million followers (or anyone really). Earle is obviously a pretty girl but she also uses a skin-smoothing filter in every video along with the light. So, keep that in mind when you’re having a bad skin day. We all do. And if you want to try the light, now’s your chance before it’s gone again — or the price keeps going up.