How to Revamp Your Beauty Routine for Spring

Now that the weather has warmed up, it’s time to peel some layers; and we’re not just talking about our wardrobe. There are no rules when it concerns our beauty routines; we’ll wear full coverage in the summer and bright lipstick in the winter if we want to.

But when it feels like a furnace outside and we can’t stop sweating, our skin and hair need a breather, along with a dose of healthy goodness to keep either from falling apart. Even if you’ve been attached to a set of products or regimen this winter, changing how you use them will make a world of a difference as spring settles in. Ahead, a slew of industry experts share the transitional advice you need before revamping your routine.