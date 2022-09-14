10 Must-Try Beauty Products Inspired By Fall’s Biggest Trends

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of fall beauty trends, some classic looks come to mind. These might include a modern take on the smoky eye, grunge black eyeliner, deep berry lipstick and some Old Hollywood-style waves. But let’s switch that up a bit and talk about the beauty products we’re loving inspired by Fall 2022’s biggest fashion trends. This is an exciting mix of Barbiecore-pink, plaid and disco vibes and the products to grab to evoke these trends. They’re from some of your fave brands, too.

Look, we don’t need to tell you about fall eyeshadow shades and darker, moodier lipstick colors. You already know this. Instead, here are some of the fall fashion trends we’re most excited about and the blush, lipstick, eye makeup and more products we love that fit right in. Have some fun this fall and get creative with brighter colors and interesting textures. We’re right there with you.

Kink Pink

Barbiecore is everywhere on the Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runways, Valentino leading the way. This isn’t the millennial pink of yesteryear. It’s also not bubblegum pink. It’s a more subversive, bold, look-at-me punk hue that works really well with makeup, too. Think dark pink lipstick instead of natural-looking gloss, bright pink eyeshadow and ’80s-style pink blush.

Modern Tweed

No one does tweed like Chanel and this season was no different. Dark pink prints, blue hues and grey shades hit the runways in blazers, skirts and even tights. While a Chanel suit might not be in the budget, we love looking to vintage stores for tweed sets that get the look for less. You can also go the makeup route with tweed-inspired products in exciting new textures.

Punk

Grunge style is back with black-on-black fashion and gothic textures. Just look at the way Christian Dior layered black lace over a black bra and puffy black skirt. The obvious choice for this trend? Black eyeliner — and lots of it. Layer on the mascara, too, without being too precise.

Cher Horowitz-Chic

Channel one of the most iconic high school duos — Cher and Dionne — this season with school girl-inspired outfits. Ties, pleated skirts and vests feel fresh again, even if you already wore it when the original Gossip Girl first hit the small screen. To keep the look fresh, go for an elevated no-makeup makeup look with tinted moisturizers and glossy lip balm.

Disco Fever

Alexander McQueen, Givenchy and Miu Miu (above) sent clothes covered in sequins down the runway. Fashion is officially ready to hit the dance floor so ensure your makeup is too, with metallic finishes and gilded touches.