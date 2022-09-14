StyleCaster
Share

10 Must-Try Beauty Products Inspired By Fall’s Biggest Trends

What's hot
StyleCaster

10 Must-Try Beauty Products Inspired By Fall’s Biggest Trends

Elizabeth Denton
by
10 Must-Try Beauty Products Inspired By Fall’s Biggest Trends
Photo: Michael Buckner/STYLECASTER; Retailers. Design: Sasha Purdy/STYLECASTER.

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

When you think of fall beauty trends, some classic looks come to mind. These might include a modern take on the smoky eye, grunge black eyeliner, deep berry lipstick and some Old Hollywood-style waves. But let’s switch that up a bit and talk about the beauty products we’re loving inspired by Fall 2022’s biggest fashion trends. This is an exciting mix of Barbiecore-pink, plaid and disco vibes and the products to grab to evoke these trends. They’re from some of your fave brands, too.

Look, we don’t need to tell you about fall eyeshadow shades and darker, moodier lipstick colors. You already know this. Instead, here are some of the fall fashion trends we’re most excited about and the blush, lipstick, eye makeup and more products we love that fit right in. Have some fun this fall and get creative with brighter colors and interesting textures. We’re right there with you.

Kink Pink

Valentino runway

Michael Buckner/STYLECASTER.

Barbiecore is everywhere on the Fall 2022/Winter 2023 runways, Valentino leading the way. This isn’t the millennial pink of yesteryear. It’s also not bubblegum pink. It’s a more subversive, bold, look-at-me punk hue that works really well with makeup, too. Think dark pink lipstick instead of natural-looking gloss, bright pink eyeshadow and ’80s-style pink blush.

rare beauty blush

Rare Beauty.

Rare Beauty Soft Pinch Liquid Blush in… $20
Buy Now
Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment Refillable Lipstick

Valentino.

Valentino Rosso Valentino High Pigment… $55
Buy Now

Modern Tweed

Chanel runway

Michael Buckner/STYLECASTER.

No one does tweed like Chanel and this season was no different. Dark pink prints, blue hues and grey shades hit the runways in blazers, skirts and even tights. While a Chanel suit might not be in the budget, we love looking to vintage stores for tweed sets that get the look for less. You can also go the makeup route with tweed-inspired products in exciting new textures.

Chanel eyeshadow

Chanel Beauty.

Chanel Les 4 Ombres Tweed Limited… $88
Buy Now
10 Must Try Beauty Products Inspired By Falls Biggest Trends

Guerlain.

Guerlain Rouge G Refillable Lipstick… $38
Buy Now
Rouge G Refillable Lipstick $34
Buy Now

Punk

Christian Dior, Runway,RTW FW 2022-23,

Michael Buckner/STYLECASTER.

Grunge style is back with black-on-black fashion and gothic textures. Just look at the way Christian Dior layered black lace over a black bra and puffy black skirt. The obvious choice for this trend? Black eyeliner — and lots of it. Layer on the mascara, too, without being too precise.

wet n wild eyeliner

Wet n Wild.

Wet n Wild Mega Last Breakup-Proof… $1.88
Buy Now
ysl beauty lash clash

YSL Beauty.

Yves Saint Laurent Lash Clash Extreme… $29
Buy Now

Cher Horowitz-Chic

Louis Vuitton runway

Michael Buckner/STYLECASTER.

Channel one of the most iconic high school duos — Cher and Dionne — this season with school girl-inspired outfits. Ties, pleated skirts and vests feel fresh again, even if you already wore it when the original Gossip Girl first hit the small screen. To keep the look fresh, go for an elevated no-makeup makeup look with tinted moisturizers and glossy lip balm.

dr jart bb balm

Dr. Jart+.

Dr. Jart+ Premium BB Tinted Moisturizer $44
Buy Now
ilia lip balm

Ilia.

ILIA Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm $28
Buy Now

Disco Fever

miu miu runway

Michael Buckner/STYLECASTER.

Alexander McQueen, Givenchy and Miu Miu (above) sent clothes covered in sequins down the runway. Fashion is officially ready to hit the dance floor so ensure your makeup is too, with metallic finishes and gilded touches.

elf eyeshadow

ELF.

e.l.f. Liquid Metallic Eyeshadow $6
Buy Now
10 Must Try Beauty Products Inspired By Falls Biggest Trends

Haus Labs.

Haus Labs Bio-Radiant Gel-Powder… $40
Buy Now

STYLECASTER | Ashley Benson Interview

Tags:
share