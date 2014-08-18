Fall 2014 Trend Preview: Everything You Need For a New, Daring Look

Each time the calendar gets to the end of August, we can’t help but get excited for what the fall season will bring. Maybe it’s because each time we started a new school year we felt the need to reinvent ourselves, but autumn has become our favorite time of year to completely revamp everything about our look, especially taking into account the season’s trends. After attending, absorbing, and studying the fall 2014 runways during Fashion Week, we can say with sheer confidence that this season is bringing some of the best trends we’ve seen yet.

Between a shift from smokey eyes to graphic liner and from orange lipstick to deep berry stains, the fall 2014 runway shows were focused on using beauty for daring statements. Whether you up the ante on your ponytail hairstyle or you go full on metallic with your nail polish, now’s the time to swing for the fences.

For a complete breakdown of the major trends to emerge from the shows at fall 2014 Fashion Week, we put together this trend preview above, complete with enough inspiration to make you want to immediately head to your favorite beauty department to stock up on supplies. And, of course, during the fall, we’ll be breaking down the trends with tutorials and tips on exactly how to nail them. Enjoy!

