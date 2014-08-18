Fall 2014 Trend Preview: Everything You Need For a New, Daring Look

Each time the calendar gets to the end of August, we can’t help but get excited for what the fall season will bring. Maybe it’s because each time we started a new school year we felt the need to reinvent ourselves, but autumn has become our favorite time of year to completely revamp everything about our look, especially taking into account the season’s trends. After attending, absorbing, and studying the fall 2014 runways during Fashion Week, we can say with sheer confidence that this season is bringing some of the best trends we’ve seen yet.
Between a shift from smokey eyes to graphic liner and from orange lipstick to deep berry stains, the fall 2014 runway shows were focused on using beauty for daring statements. Whether you up the ante on your ponytail hairstyle or you go full on metallic with your nail polish, now’s the time to swing for the fences.
For a complete breakdown of the major trends to emerge from the shows at fall 2014 Fashion Week, we put together this trend preview above, complete with enough inspiration to make you want to immediately head to your favorite beauty department to stock up on supplies. And, of course, during the fall, we’ll be breaking down the trends with tutorials and tips on exactly how to nail them. Enjoy!
For fall 2014, get ready for new twists on old classics, structured looks, and minimalist takes that make a statement.
Black Out: Not for the faint of heart, the black out eye makeup seen on the runway is all about a bold, striking look. The key is to go ink jet dark with your makeup, but only on the eyelid, leaving the lower lash line bright.
The look at Dries van Noten (above) is structured and graphic as the focal point of the face.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Legendary makeup artist Pat McGrath created the dramatic eye makeup at Lanvin in Paris, where she used black eyeliner along the lid before smudging it with a brush in all directions.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At the Emporio Armani show, the black out look pulled in another fall trend, metallics (more on that later) by lining the bottom lash line with silver shadow. Keeping the focus on the top lid, the silver brightens up an otherwise severe look.
Photo:
Imaxtree/ANTONELLO TRIO
The New Ponies: A tried and true classic, the ponytail will never go out of style, but this fall the style is getting a much needed makeover. From twists to bubbles to triple ponies, gone are the days of a boring look. The best part? The new ponytails don't need to be complicated to look good.
For the above look from Carmen Marc Valvo, the length of the pony was simply cinched with elastics every two inches or so to create a bubble ponytail.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Another option for a brand new ponytail with nothing more than a few extra elastics is this look from Byblos, consisting of three separate ponytails that come together for an extra long look from the back. Equal parts sporty and chic, we have a soft spot for this hairstyle.
Photo:
Imaxtree
This hairstyle from Fendi may take a bit of practice, but it's worth the time. Created by famed stylist Sam McKnight, the woven style is all about being modern and minimal.
Photo:
Imaxtree/ANDREA ADRIANI
Deep Berry Stains: While the overall makeup trend for fall 2014 is to move towards an emphasis on eyes rather than lips, those of us who love lipstick will be happy to know that deep berry stains are very much on trend.
Both matte and glossy finishes were seen on the runway, meaning whichever texture you prefer, you'll be on point with berry.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Makeup artist Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics created the incredible lip look at Max Mara, keeping the rest of the face clean — even sans mascara. After applying MAC Hearts Aflame lipstick (available this fall), he tapped a bit of MAC Basic Red Pigment over the lip for a matte finish.
Photo:
Imaxtree/ANTONELLO TRIO
At the Byblos show in Milan, models wore a deep matte lip paired with dewy lids and slicked back ponytails, leaving the lips as the main event. To get a precise color application, dip a lip brush in a bit of concealer and line the outside of your lips after applying color. This will clean up any stray marks, plus create a barrier so the color won't bleed.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Minimalistic Manicures: After a boom in the nail art trend, manicures are taking a more sophisticated route this fall, opting for simple, monotone looks in bold colors.
The nail look above from Costello Tagliapietra plays with matte texture over a maroon lacquer, a welcome change from the intricate nail art we've seen in the past.
Photo:
Imaxtree
At Laura Biagiotti in Milan, the minimalism came in the form of a rose gold metallic polish. While the look is simple, playing up the metallic trend on nails is an easy way to keep an otherwise simple manicure interesting.
Photo:
IMAXTREE.COM
A glossy finish on an oxblood polish, the manicure at Yigal Azrouel was the bold statement in an understated look.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
Lived-In Look: In the past, a lived-in look meant sleeping in your makeup and leaving the house without brushing out your bedhead, but this fall, the undone look shot straight to the forefront of trends. Seen at shows like Richard Chai Love and Opening Ceremony, the tousled and perfectly disheveled look is the cool girl's uniform for fall.
This fall was designer Duckie Brown's first time presenting womenswear, and their lived-in hair and makeup look proves they're ahead of the trends and ready for the new chapter. Tousled hair, a few swipes of nonchalant mascara, and grown-in brows make for a chic finished look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Hairstylist Sam McKnight created the undone look at Isabel Marant, aiming for a style that looks as though almost no effort was put in. Almost counterintuitively, the natural look does require quite a bit of work, as McKnight used L'Oreal Lift Spray Mousse and a curling iron for the textured effect.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com
Makeup artist Wendy Rowe created the wearable look at Burberry, applying a soft wash of taupe eyeshadow over the eyelids and a simple clear gloss at the crease to enhance the color just a bit. The lips were finished with clear gloss as well, giving just a pinch of polish to an otherwise effortless look.
Photo:
Antonello Trio/Imaxtree
Accessorize It: One of the simpest ways to upgrade your hair without much effort is to add in a few fun accessories. Fall runways saw plenty of scarves, barrettes, and headbands, all of which complete a style from head to toe.
At Rodarte, hairstylist Odile Gilbert for John Frieda created an easy, young look filled with waves, then accessorized hair with a clip (with butterflies and flowers, of course).
Photo:
Imaxtree
Hairstylist Guido Palau worked with colorist Victoria Hunter at Marc Jacobs to create the dusty pink wigs accessorized with thick, mushroom colored headbands.
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI
At Chanel, stylist Sam McKnight used rag tweed pieces of fabric, extensions, and dreadlocks for the ponytail look. Each add-on was braided together before being added to the giant ponytail.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO/Imaxtree
Mixed Metals: More than just the traditional gold and silver metallics of the past, fall's mixed metals trend has extended to just about every color, and every piece of beauty possible. From gold-dipped braids at Mara Hoffman to foil finish lips at Rodarte, the more metallic, the better this fall.
At Fatima Lopes in Paris, a metallic green eyeshadow look matched an equally eye catching manicure, making for a metal finish that made us swoon.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Pairing slicked back hair with a deep, metallic burgundy lip, the look at Ralph & Russo is equal parts romantic and modern. To ease into the metallic lipstick look, use a matte lipstick on your entire pout, then a metallic finish color only in the center.
Photo:
AntonelloTrio/Imaxtree
The look at Coast, Weber & Ahaus proves that a metallic gold shadow is all you need for an eye-catching look. Applied along the bottom lash line and from the top lash line almost up to the brow, gold shadow shined bright at this show.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Braided Beauties: Much like ponytails, braids will never be out of style, but fall is taking the braid places it's never gone before. Retire the traditional three-strand style in favor of stunning plaits with intricate details.
Stylist Eugene Souleman created the half-up fishtail braid at Etro (above), carefully pulling each strand for a clean, smooth braid.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Hairstylist James Pecis created a braided bangs style at Nanette Lepore, where he said the secret to creating the look was to use tons of hair product so the braid doesn't fall out.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/Imaxtree
At Antonio Ortega, the side braid got an upgrade, beginning at the top of the hair in the front, and wrapping around the back of the head for a gorgeous woven style on the side.
Photo:
IMAXTREE.COM
Pops of Color: Bright colors have been reserved for spring and summer in the past, but for fall 2014, the runway made it evident that the brighter the color, the better, and it's all about the eye makeup.
Longtime makeup artist Lisa Eldridge created the electric blue eyeliner look at Temperly London using Sunday Riley makeup. With a light blue winged liner on the top lash and a cobalt blue along the bottom lash line, the two-toned blue look made our hearts leap.
At Chloe, Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics used a lilac powder eyeshadow across the lid for a splash of color, and lined the inside corner of the eye with blue shimmer eyeliner.
Photo:
AntonelloTrio
At Andrea Incontri, bright green eyeshadow was embraced. The key to this look is a healthy dose of mascara (or false eyelashes, if you want to commit) and apply the shadow in a distinct shape.
Photo:
MATTEO SCARPELLINI/Imaxtree
Getting Graphic: When it comes to eye makeup for fall 2014, it's all about making a statement with striking, graphic looks. The runway was filled with precise, intricate looks, which means we all need to bone up on our liquid liner skills with a steady hand.
At Herve Leger, makeup artist Val Garland created a new kind of cat eye, inspired by a warrior superwoman, which she calls the "double flick." With two lines — one on the top and one on the bottom — she left a bit of space between the lines for an amazing graphic look.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Makeup artist Aaron de Mey was responsible for the electric blue cat eye at Kenzo, a welcomed update to the classic black option. To get the look, he used MAC Chromaline in Marine Ultra and a slanted liner brush for precision.
Photo:
AntonelloTrio/Imaxtree
Tom Pecheux for MAC Cosmetics created an almost haphazardly graphic look at Anthony Vaccarello, with thin black and red lines on the outer corners of the eyes.
Photo:
/IMAXTREE.com
Pastel Hair: Colored hair has become somewhat of a norm these days, as it's popping up everywhere from the runway to the red carpet. This fall, though, it's taking a subtle route, going in a lighter direction and only being used as an accent rather than an entire head of color.
At DKNY, the models were "real people" and many women had pastel hair, be it pink, green, or anything in between. The secret to the look is to play it low key, only highlighting a few pieces of hair for a pop of pastel color.
At Emerson, the braided hairstyles by stylist Jorge Luis had small pieces of hair sprayed with lavender Bumble and bumble Spraychalk color for a hint of fun.
Photo:
ANDREA ADRIANI/Imaxtree
Colored extensions were added to high, sleek ponytails by stylist Laurent Phillipon at the Herve Leger show. Models were given either orange or blue extentions depending on their ensembles.
Photo:
ARMANDO GRILLO/Imaxtree
Tied Up: Say goodbye to the boring sock buns and top knots you've been seeing, because this season is focusing on chignons with some added surprises. Tied up hair stepped up its game with braids and twists, keeping things interesting.
At Dolce and Gabbana, Guido Palau used Redken Thickening Spray and Pillow Proof Dry Shampoo for texture, then created a simple but fun braided chignon.
Photo:
Imaxtree
Hairstylist Eugene Souleiman created the twisted chignon look at Issey Miyake using Wella products. The bun is flat, but twisted, giving a bit of an interesting touch without being too strange.
Photo:
AntonelloTrio/Imaxtree
At Naeem Kahn, hairstylist Sally Hershberger created the structured but fun look, using hair as a rope to tie up the lengths by separating a ponytail into multiple sections and twisting up.
Photo:
Matteo Scarpellini/IMAXTREE.com