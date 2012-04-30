Beauty Trend of the Week: Dramatic Center Parts

Looking for the latest beauty trend? Find out how to keep your hair chic and simple with these five center parts submitted by StyleCaster Community Members.
It’s simple, it’s chic and it’s a must-have for our community members. This week, more than a few center parts have popped up on our site. And whether they’re topping off a boho seventies-inspired look a la Rachel Zoe or simply hitting the runway in a way we’ve never seen before, this part is all about taking your hair to the next level.

And while it’s not exactly new ‘do to aspire to (after all, our friends at Beauty High were chatting it up last year), it’s the impact it makes when paired with the right seasonal makeup that makes us want to embrace it as a must-have for the week.

Click through the slideshow above to check out five of our community members faves and then make sure to post your own on our Pictures page too!

 

As SC Community Member Sofie Bertrands shows, even girls with curly or wavy hair can get in on the act.

Our lovely LeMinimalist highlights this chic center part and cool creative updo as seen at the Dolce & Gabbana F/W 2012 show.

SC Community Member Britt Hackman loves this Rachel Zoe-inspired style.

SC Community Member and fashion brand Veda brings us a dark part that's simple and to the point.

Face it. It doesn't matter what color, type or texture your hair is, a great center part adds a dramatic effect when paired with a smoldering eye and pale lip. (Via Elizabeth Kozersky)

