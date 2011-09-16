Beauty Trend Spotter: Strong, Full Brows at NYFW

For the next nine months, be easy on your tweezers ladies. Backstage we noticed a definite trend that the fuller, the bolder, the more defined, the better when it comes to eyebrows. It’s okay to even let them get a little unruly, brushing them up at the arch and on the insides closest to the nose.

Prabal Gurung‘s models sported a punchy pout along with spiked up brows, while Altuzarra literally had the brows painted on wide, thick, and dark, regardless of the model’s natural hair and skin tone. At L.A.M.B. we saw a less severe version of the “Altuzarra brow,” thinner but still quite black and opaque, while at Tibi Amy Smilovic’s girls went a notch up from natural, telling a strong story with the pearly, creamy eyeshadow.

Diane Kendal for MAC Cosmetics went with a “bold, strong, bare face” that balanced a masculine meets feminine complexion at Proenza Schouler. Since the face was literally bare (no mascara, just clear MAC lip conditioner), Kendal was able to really showcase the brows, creating a full, very square, naturally sculpted brow, filled in with powder to fill space in between the hairs. The inspiration of Belluschi architecture and the interiors of 1950s cars led Proenza Schouler to offer a strong, graphic beauty look that touches on boy meets girl with a product heavy, dread lock-like effect by Paul Hanlon for Fekkai.