Beauty Trend Breakdown: Winged Eyeliner

This season’s eye makeup trends are bold, beautiful and not for the faint of heart. Embracing the graphic liners, high pigment jewel-toned shadows, and dramatic lashes can be a daunting task for those who might be wary to step outside their comfort zone and switch from neutrals and basic mascara to runway-worthy eye looks. That’s why we’ve tapped one of our go-to makeup experts, Stephanie Flor, to break down the trends and give you a close up play-by-play of how to apply some of the trendiest (and totally wearable) eye makeup looks.

Lorein is a natural beauty with gorgeous long eyelashes (lucky girl!) so we chose to turn up the volume with winged liner and dramatic lashes inspired by this season’s updated version of ’60s mod looks. We chose to use neutral colored shadows to bring the lashes and the liner to the forefront but if you’re feeling daring, try pairing this look with an emerald green shadow – one of spring’s trendiest colors. Finishing this look is all about the lashes. L’Oreal’s new Telescopic™ Shocking Extensions™ mascara allows you to separate, intensify and shockingly lengthen your lashes in one motion for an intense makeup result that will add the touch of drama this trend deserves.

