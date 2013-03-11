Beauty Trend Breakdown: Ombre Eyes

This season’s eye makeup trends are bold, beautiful and not for the faint of heart. Embracing the graphic liners, high pigment jewel-toned shadows, and dramatic lashes can be a daunting task for those who might be wary to step outside their comfort zone and switch from neutrals and basic mascara to runway-worthy eye looks. That’s why we’ve tapped one of our go-to makeup experts, Stephanie Flor, to break down the trends and give you a close up play-by-play of how to apply some of the trendiest (and totally wearable) eye makeup looks.

Ombre is everywhere from hair to fabric and now it’s hitting eyelids in a big way. Our model, Chelsea, has porcelain skin, an adorable pixie cut and great baby blue eyes so we opted to go with an electric blue to violet ombre but any of the season’s jewel-toned shadows would be a great alternative, so feel free to experiment and find the right shades that work best for you. And always remember, the finishing touch to any great eye makeup look is the perfect lash. L’Oreal’s new Telescopic™ Shocking Extensions™ can take any look from natural to dramatic and gives your eyes a sexy finishing touch.

