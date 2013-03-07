Beauty Trend Breakdown: Metallic Eyes

This season’s eye makeup trends are bold, beautiful and not for the faint of heart. Embracing the graphic liners, high pigment jewel-toned shadows, and dramatic lashes can be a daunting task for those who might be wary to step outside their comfort zone and switch from neutrals and their basic mascara to runway-worthy eye looks. That’s why we’ve tapped one of our go-to makeup experts, Stephanie Flor, to break down the trends and give you a close up play-by-play of how to apply some of the trendiest (and totally wearable) eye makeup looks.

Our model, Brooke, wanted to try a dramatic eye for evening, so we introduced her to Stephanie to teach her how to get the sultry, metallic eye trend that would be perfect for a Saturday night out or a romantic date night. While we used a mix of silver and pewter with black accents to suit Brooke’s personal style, the same rules apply with gold tones and bronzes. Don’t forget to finish this and any great eye look with long, lush lashes. L’Oreal’s new Telescopic™ Shocking Extensions™ mascara, allows you to separate, intensify and shockingly lengthen your lashes in one motion for an intense makeup result.

