If it were up to us, we’d have at least one spa day booked at all times. There’s nothing like a full day of relaxation to rejuvenate your senses, and considering the amount of flash sale sites offering deals at spas these days, treatments are available to the masses at (more) affordable prices.

Alas, we’re not all made of money or time, so beauty treatments become few and far between, but oh so cherished. So, to help you prioritize and only spend on what’s worth your time and money, we’ve put together a list of 10 beauty treatments to try before you die below.

1. Microdermabrasion: Recommended particularly for ladies who want younger looking skin, this treatment practically gives your face a new lease on life. Sloughing away dead, dry skin, exfoliation cream with tiny micro crystals is massaged onto your face with a tiny vacuum-like device that sprays out and sucks up the crystals onto your face. The end result is a smooth, fresh skin.

2. Keratin Treatment: Keratin is a protein naturally found in your hair, and the treatment simply puts back what your hair has lost over time (and over heat styling). While these treatments don’t straighten hair, they do smooth hair, getting rid of texture caused from frizz and dryness. Typically, once you go for a keratin treatment, it’s hard to go on in life without them. For continued results, it’s best to head to the salon about every three months.

3. Callus Remover Pedicure: By no means is this a glamorous treatment, but when we tell you that your feet will never be happier, we mean it. After all of the stilettos, marathons and daily running around you put your feet through, they deserve some TLC. Head to the salon for a callus remover pedicure (that includes some serious massaging and nail polish), and you’ll never be ashamed to wear strappy sandals again.

4. Laser Hair Removal: This one’s worth saving up for, considering once you go through a number of sessions, shaving will be a thing of the past. If you’ve never done laser hair removal or you simply want to start small, we suggest leading with the underarm treatment. After six rounds or so, you can say goodbye to waxing, shaving or any other method of hair removal.

5. Professional Teeth Whitening: DIY treatments can be good for teeth whitening, but for the optimal results, head to a reputable place for professional teeth whitening. This one’s especially advantageous if you go right before you know you’ll be in a lot of pictures (ahem, weddings).

6. Professional Blowout: We’re not talking about the one that comes complimentary with your haircut. We mean on a weekday, when you need a little boost, head to a blow dry salon for a pick-me-up. Besides the fact that practically no one on this Earth can give themselves a blowout as well as a hairstylist can, you’ll get pampered and pretty all at once. Plus, if you’ve got a weekend full of events that you’ll gorgeous hair for, head for the salon on a Friday for a blowout that’ll last until Sunday.

7. Mud Wrap: The benefits of mud wraps are far and wide, and completely depend on which kind of wrap you opt for. From firming and toning your body to making your skin silky soft, it’s hard to beat an hour of relaxation and tranquility being wrapped up at the spa after a long week.

8. Acupuncture: This one’s definitely not for the squeamish. Acupuncture, or penetrating the skin with needles at certain pressure and tension points, is used to de-stress, reduce pain and inflammation, and in some patients, help with migraines. Whether you’ve got some health issues or you’re simply looking for a way to restart your system, try this on for size.

9. Deep Tissue Massage: Specifically designed for chronic muscle tension, deep tissue massages leave you feeling loose and free. If you’ve got sensitive skin or a very low pain tolerance, we don’t really recommend this one, but if you’re all sorts of stressed and your body needs some major TLC, sign yourself up.

10. Brazilian Bikini Wax: Listen, it’s not like you need to high tail it to the salon for a Brazilian year round, but it’s something you should at least try once, if for nothing other than the experience. Particularly in the summer or before you head on a tropical vacation, the Brazilian will take away any worry about shaving down there while you’re laying on the beach somewhere. Plus, with waxes come less ingrown hairs (that can be caused by shaving), so your bikini area will be in way better shape all around.

