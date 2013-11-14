StyleCaster
10 Beauty Treatments You Should Never Post on Instagram

Wendy Rodewald
We love a gorgeous nail art shot, and we’ve even been known to double-tap the occasional selfie. But not all beauty treatments were made to be shared on social media. Here are a few that will make your followers cringe. #ew

1. Toe Nail Art
Nobody wants to see your funky feet, even if you have a happy face on the big toe. Especially if you have a happy face on the big toe.

2. Racially Insensitive Face Masks
You may be thinking about blackheads, but all we can think about is blackface. Not cool, Michael Buble.

Michael Buble black face mask

 

3. Horror Movie Face Masks
Lady Gaga or Hannibal Lecter? How about a terrifying mashup that will haunt our nightmares?

Lady Gaga face mask

Photo: Lady Gaga / Instagram

4. Getting a Mole Cut Off
Blech.

Bar Rafaeli

Photo: Bar Rafaeli / Instagram

5. Getting a Spray Tan
Even more inappropriate when you make a porn face.

Chrissy Teigen spray tan

Photo: Chrissy Teigen / Instagram

6. Taking a Bubble Bath
Tub pictures stopped being cute when you were two years old. We won’t even get into the hygiene implications of bathing with your dog.

Mariah Carey bubble bath

Photo: Mariah Carey / Twitter

7. Getting Your Eyebrows Waxed
TMI, Jared Leto.

Jared Leto eyebrow wax

Photo: Jared Leto / Instagram

8. Getting a Bikini Wax
Don’t even go there.

Barbie bikini wax

 

9. Anything involving needles in your face.
We’re in pain just looking at this.

Kim Kardashian acupuncture

Photo: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

10. Vampire Facials
But this bloodbath takes the cake.

Kim Kardashian vampire facial

Photo: Kim Kardashian / Instagram

