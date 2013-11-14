10 Beauty Treatments You Should Never Post on Instagram

We love a gorgeous nail art shot, and we’ve even been known to double-tap the occasional selfie. But not all beauty treatments were made to be shared on social media. Here are a few that will make your followers cringe. #ew

1. Toe Nail Art

Nobody wants to see your funky feet, even if you have a happy face on the big toe. Especially if you have a happy face on the big toe.

2. Racially Insensitive Face Masks

You may be thinking about blackheads, but all we can think about is blackface. Not cool, Michael Buble.

3. Horror Movie Face Masks

Lady Gaga or Hannibal Lecter? How about a terrifying mashup that will haunt our nightmares?

4. Getting a Mole Cut Off

Blech.

5. Getting a Spray Tan

Even more inappropriate when you make a porn face.

6. Taking a Bubble Bath

Tub pictures stopped being cute when you were two years old. We won’t even get into the hygiene implications of bathing with your dog.

7. Getting Your Eyebrows Waxed

TMI, Jared Leto.

8. Getting a Bikini Wax

Don’t even go there.

9. Anything involving needles in your face.

We’re in pain just looking at this.

10. Vampire Facials

But this bloodbath takes the cake.

