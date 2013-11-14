10 Beauty Treatments You Should Never Post on Instagram

We love a gorgeous nail art shot, and we’ve even been known to double-tap the occasional selfie. But not all beauty treatments were made to be shared on social media. Here are a few that will make your followers cringe. #ew
1. Toe Nail Art
Nobody wants to see your funky feet, even if you have a happy face on the big toe. Especially if you have a happy face on the big toe.
2. Racially Insensitive Face Masks
You may be thinking about blackheads, but all we can think about is blackface. Not cool, Michael Buble.
3. Horror Movie Face Masks
Lady Gaga or Hannibal Lecter? How about a terrifying mashup that will haunt our nightmares?
4. Getting a Mole Cut Off
Blech.
5. Getting a Spray Tan
Even more inappropriate when you make a porn face.
6. Taking a Bubble Bath
Tub pictures stopped being cute when you were two years old. We won’t even get into the hygiene implications of bathing with your dog.
7. Getting Your Eyebrows Waxed
TMI, Jared Leto.
8. Getting a Bikini Wax
Don’t even go there.
9. Anything involving needles in your face.
We’re in pain just looking at this.
10. Vampire Facials
But this bloodbath takes the cake.
