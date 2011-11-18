Beauty Tips & Tricks for Meeting the In-Laws this Holiday

The holidays are nothing if not the perfect time for your significant other to torture you with an introduction to the parents. As if this time of the year wasn’t stressful enough, now it is time to meet your potentially future in-laws! But not to fret ladies, even if you don’t know how to cook or do laundry we have a fool-proof beauty look that will help you get your foot in the door and make a lovely first impression, which is the most important anyway.

We think this red carpet look from Anne Hathaway is a perfect look to replicate when you are meeting the parents. Just follow these tips below to get your own mother-approved holiday beauty look.

Leave your hair down, but put some effort into it.

You don’t want to get too fancy when meeting the parents for the first time because you don’t want to look like you are trying too hard. Leaving your hair down with soft waves is a perfect way to look effortlessly chic. Use big curlers or a large barrel curly iron to create a little bounce. Then brush out the curls with a boar bristle brush to add that extra shiny, smooth factor. Even if your boyfriend’s mom doesn’t like you she will still have hair envy.

A pink pout is much more appropriate than a bold red.

To avoid leaving any red lipstick stains on the wedding china, opt for a pink lip stain instead of your seductive red pout. This way you’ll feel more comfortable and not obligated to check your teeth for lipstick in the reflection of your silverware at the dinner table.

Less is always more. Put down the bronzer.

When meeting the parents for the first time they want to see you, not your layers of fake tan and makeup. A simple coat of foundation will suffice with just a dab of cream blush on the apples of your cheeks to give you that innocent, natural flush that any mother would want in a daughter-in-law.

Lashes for days keeps the eyeshadow away.

The dinner table is no place for a smokey eye. In this situation your eyelash curler and waterproof mascara will be your best friend. A few coats on your top and bottom lashes will take your look a long way, and you can even add a bit of eyeliner if you think you need that extra oomph. We just recommend that you go light-handed on the application, your eyes should be soft and inviting, not harsh and penetrating.