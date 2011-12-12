Foods That Help You Lose Weight

Photo: © Charley Gallay/WireImage

Many wonderful foods, herbs and spices facilitate weight loss and help preserve muscle. Check out my picks for the top foods that aid in weight loss.

Apples

Despite their relatively high sugar levels, apples actually exert a stabilizing effect on blood sugar, thanks in part to their high fiber content, but also because they contain phloretin: a blood-sugar-stabilizing phytonutrient found exclusively in apples.

Salmon

Wild Alaskan salmon leads the pack in helping us to shed weight and keep it off. It’s rich with flavorful, healthful omega-3 fats, which makes it a top weight-control food. Sardines and anchovies are also great sources of omega 3’s.

Beans and Lentils

Legumes–dried beans, lentils and company–prompt burning of body fat, stabilize blood sugar and have more protein than other plant foods. They also burn body fat and provide energy and protein! A meal with legumes raises blood sugar slowly and moderately, making you feel fuller for longer.

Yogurt

Calcium is important in weight loss, especially dairy foods with probiotics, such as yogurt. In a recent clinical study, participants who ate yogurt lost about 10 pounds of fat and an inch and a half off of their waists, compared to six pounds and a quarter of an inch lost by those who just took calcium supplements. Sixty percent of the yogurt eaters’ weight loss was lost abdominal fat, the hardest to lose. Finally, yogurt was about twice as effective at preserving muscle, the only kind of tissue that burns calories while your body is at rest.

Nicholas V. Perricone, M.D. is a board certified dermatologist, world-renowned anti-aging expert, award-winning inventor, educator, and philanthropist. He is also the author of several New York Times Best Sellers, including The Wrinkle Cure, The Perricone Prescription, The Perricone Promise and Forever Young. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, Dr. Perricone shares his expert knowledge on how to reverse and prevent damage to skin caused by chronological age, poor nutrition, hormonal changes and environment stress. For more healthy skin tips, follow Dr. Perricone on Twitter and his blog.