The 5-Minute Party Makeover

Primping for the party season sometimes means turning out a look at a moment’s notice. For those occasions when you only have a few minutes, here are two high-glam looks that will make the A.M. to P.M. transition seamless.

All you need for the first look is a highlighter and red lipstick. I’ve extolled the virtues of highlighters before, but they really do imbue the skin with an instant radiant glow. Just apply to the apples of the cheeks, down the bridge of the nose and on the jaw bone.

Next create a bold, red pout. Start with a neutral liner first. Don’t just fill in the lines–use the liner over the entire lips to create a base for your lipstick. Using a lip brush, apply a richly pigmented lipstick from the outer corner to the inner corner, then repeat from the other side.

If sultry eyes are more your thing, try a metallic smoky look. Choose a shadow duo with a black and a metal shade like gunmetal gray, silver or bronze. I love Hourglass’ Visionaire in Prism. Using a shadow brush, apply the lighter shade to the base of your lid, working your way from the inside corner out. Use your finger to blend for a gradation of color.

Apply the dark shade, but avoid applying it all the way across to the inner corner of the eyes–this can make your eyes appear smaller. Blend the two colors together, then add a couple of coats of mascara, and a neutral lip shade, and you are ready to hit the town.

Either one of these are fantastic party looks and should take you less than five minutes to do!

Celebrity makeup artist Gina Brooke’s philosophy is that there are no rules–with makeup, the possibilities are endless. The Hourglass Cosmetics artistic director has worked with beauty icon Madonna on three of her world tours, as well as creating looks for stars like Anne Hathaway, Naomi Campell and Gisele Bundchen. As a guest editor for Daily Makeover, Gina will show you how to play with fun new makeup trends and share her tips for using makeup to enhance your best features.