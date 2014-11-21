Beauty Buzz: Beauty Hacks You Can Master With Salt, Lengthening the Life of a Blowout, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Despite its bad rep when it comes to food, salt can seriously enhance your beauty routine. Take a look at these 10 amazing hacks you can master with this one simple ingredient. (Daily Makeover)

2. Learn how to recreate some of Blake Lively’s flawless hairstyles in the comfort of your own home. (POPSUGAR Beauty)

3. Got dandruff? This roundup of scalp and haircare tips might help you cure your case. (The Cut)

4. Diet fad foods and snacks have changed drastically throughout the years. Find out what used to be considered a weight loss go-to in the 1820s. [Byrdie]

5. Lengthening the life of a blowout is possible—and it starts with picking the right style for your hair type. [Glamour]