Montana Moisture

I just returned from a great vacation with my mom in Big Sky Montana with plenty of hiking, fly fishing, horseback riding and kayaking. The one thing I just could not deal with was how the air made my skin so incredibly dry. I simply could not get moist no matter how much lotion I slathered on my body! Every night and morning I went through my usual beauty rituals, but nothing seemed to help.

After a long day of hiking, we decided to get messages at The Rainbow Ranch where we were staying. The two message therapists, Barb Van Erp and Cody Karsky-Little, were not only the best masseuses of all time, but quite experienced beauty experts when it came to battling the severe dryness of the mountainous environment. Both were beautiful ladies with great-looking skin and shared their skin hydration secrets with me, which totally solved my ashy flaky Montana skin woes.

The beautiful Barb had a great trick of moisturizing from within with daily doses of flax seed oil. Downing a tablespoon of this rich golden liquid will keep the skin moist from the inside out. If you find it tough to ingest the oil directly, try drizzling it over salads or adding it to your daily protein shakes.

Cody’s beauty tip saves you money as well and can be found at your local drug store. She swears by Cetaphil Cream, which is an intensive solution to extra-dry skin that has her skin looking smooth and silky as can be.

In the town of Big Sky I found a very interesting line of moisturizer from The Prairie Soap Company called Buffalo Tallow Hand and Body Lotion. I bought the Lavender Sage scent and decided to give it a try. It smelled just like all the trails I had been hiking as I had been surrounded by wild sage and fresh summer wild flowers. This lotion contains actual pure buffalo tallow, shea butter, jojoba and aloe for rich hydration and kept my skin soft and supple for hours. So when you are traveling and run into beauty challenges, always ask the locals for their beauty secrets. Their knowledge is priceless!

As an established makeup artist, many beauty brands send me samples of their latest products for consideration. I only write about the items that I truly love and I always abide by Daily Makeover’s Editorial Ethics Pledge in each of my Positively Beautiful posts.