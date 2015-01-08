Professionally Pretty: Beauty Tips For Your Next Interview

Going on interviews can be pretty intimidating to say the least, and while we wish we could just avoid them altogether, there’s no getting a job without one. From building a resume, to deciding what to wear, we find ourselves obsessing over each and every detail, and the anxiety only builds when we question how we should go about what’s most meaningful to us – our beauty routine. After you’ve proofread your cover letter for the eighth time, and asked every person you know if your skirt’s too short, it’s time to read on below as we fill you in how to look professionally pretty in person, and not just on paper.

Keep your hair polished. The best way to do this is to put it up. A sleek ponytail or bun is a surefire way to keep you frizz and flyaway free. Plus, keeping your hair out of your face is key – not only can it distract the interviewer, but nervous hair-twirling isn’t a good look for you either.

Go easy on the makeup. As the saying goes: less is more. Ditch the smokey eye and the red lip and instead embrace a fresh face. While we’re not saying you have to go completely natural, your best bet is to make it look that way. Try using a tinted moisturizer, some mascara, and pick either blush or bronzer (you don’t need both and apply with a light hand), and finish it off with a subtle pink lip stain.

Make sure you have a fresh manicure. In most cases, interviews begin and end the same way: with a handshake. Needless to say, scratching the interviewer probably wouldn’t give off the best first impression, or the last one to leave them with either. To avoid any handshake horrors, trim your claws down prior to the interview. And although lime green nail polish is cool, we recommend playing it a little more safe, and neutral.

Skip out on the perfume. While generously spritzing a fragrance to keep smelling fresh might sound like a good idea, it actually can be a risky one. Many people are scent-sensitive, and how do you know if your interviewer is one of them? You don’t – so let’s not take the chance of drowning ourselves in more ways than one with a perfume overload.