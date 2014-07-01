Are These Beauty Time-Savers Worth the Investment?

They say money can’t buy happiness. While that’s true, there are some beauty investments you can make that can make your life easier – but are they actually worth it? We break down some of the pricier beauty procedures to let you know if you should spending your hard-earned dough.

Keratin treatment:

If you are dealing with unruly frizz, a Keratin treatment may just be a summer survival must.

“A Keratin treatment is well worth the investment. Keratin restores the hair, keeps color brighter longer and speeds up blow-dry time. Our treatments eliminate 100% of frizz and up to 90% of curl depending on the treatment you choose. With the One Day Treatment, you’re eliminating 100% of your frizz and 60% of your curl, so you can blow-dry your hair quickly and run it through a flat iron to finish the style,” says Carmela Zampieri, Creative Director at the Keratin Lounge by Lasio.

Not ready to go for Keratin? Ease your hair into it with Aveda’s new Smooth Infusion Naturally Straight ($26, Aveda.com), a lightweight styling creme that progressively loosens curls every time you style.

Laser hair removal:

Choosing to commit to six sessions of laser hair removal will be one of the best investments you’ve ever made, says Jolie Martin of SKINNEY Medspa. It is permanent hair reduction, which means bye-bye to waxing and see you later to shaving. You will end up spending more in razors and waxing treatments due to their endless treatment cycle than you will spend on laser hair removal. If you want smooth skin without stubble and hassle, laser hair removal is the way to go.

If a package of laser hair removal treatments feels like more than your budget can handle right now, consider an at-home option, such as the Tria Hair Removal Laser 4X ($449, Sephora.com).

Extensions:

We all go through bad hair eras – breakage or thinning, a bad hair cut, hair that just refuses to grow. Extensions seem like the obvious immediate solution, right?

As for extensions, all around extensions are high-maintenance, says Dominick Pucciarello, stylist at mizu New York salon. There are a few different techniques you can use. Pucciarello likes the end result of Great Length but says “all in all it causes damage and more problems when removed. When I use clip in’s that I make personally for my clients I find it is an easy quick look change and fix. Sew in extensions are good for those who are gentle with their hair. The tape extensions are non damaging but you are limited by the number of styles you can use with them.”

For this “time saver” – it’s great if you have a special occasion coming up, otherwise consider clip-in extensions, such as Irresistible Me 100% natural Remy clip-in hair extensions. You get the look of extensions without the same expense or commitment.

