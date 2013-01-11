Beauty Throwback: Products From the ’90s We Want to See Again

This week, we’ve seen a ’90s comeback with the announcement of the new albums from Destiny’s Child and Justin Timberlake. After listening to “Say My Name” and “Bye, Bye, Bye” on repeat for a while, we got to thinking about all of the other things we missed from the ’90s. Namely, the beauty products that gave our pre-Y2K selves a reason for being.
Unfortunately, a lot of our favorite products from that decade have been discontinued, so we’re left to sulk over the ones we miss and try hard to replace them. Sure, some products were a little over the top (ahem, body glitter), but that doesn’t mean they hold a less dear place in our hearts.
Take a look through our favorite discontinued beauty products from the ’90s and chime in on the product you miss the most in the comments below.
Coty lipstick was the ideal red, plus the gold tube made everything feel way more luxurious.
Anyone remember the Navy cologne from CoverGirl? One sniff and we're taken back to a simpler time.
Okay, maybe we wouldn't actually wear body glitter again, but we long for the days of J. Lo wearing it on stage at a concert.
You know you felt like the cool girl in class when you whipped out one of these babies.
Chances are, you, your mother and your grandmother all used this rose hips shampoo from Herbal Essences. Luckily, Herbal is bringing two of theses babies back, just for you!
The Outrageous shampoo from Revlon made hair all kinds of wonderful.
We have to admit that makeup has gotten much better since this, but when this Springwater line came out we were obsessed.
Really, why did this need to get discontinued? The Like-U-Latte lip balm from Bonne Bell was all we ever wanted in life back then.