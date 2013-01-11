Beauty Throwback: Products From the ’90s We Want to See Again

This week, we’ve seen a ’90s comeback with the announcement of the new albums from Destiny’s Child and Justin Timberlake. After listening to “Say My Name” and “Bye, Bye, Bye” on repeat for a while, we got to thinking about all of the other things we missed from the ’90s. Namely, the beauty products that gave our pre-Y2K selves a reason for being.

Unfortunately, a lot of our favorite products from that decade have been discontinued, so we’re left to sulk over the ones we miss and try hard to replace them. Sure, some products were a little over the top (ahem, body glitter), but that doesn’t mean they hold a less dear place in our hearts.

Take a look through our favorite discontinued beauty products from the ’90s and chime in on the product you miss the most in the comments below.