StyleCaster
Share

11 Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books That Double as Decor

What's hot
StyleCaster

11 Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books That Double as Decor

by
11 Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books That Double as Decor
11 Start slideshow
Photo: Allison Kahler

Some books are meant to be read and others are just nice to look at. But what we really love are the ones that check both boxes and add a little something to our living space. Label me bias, but beauty-themed reads are the real MVP of coffee table decor. The covers are simply gorgeous and you’re bound to pick up a tip or two inside, depending on the subject.

MORE: 15 of the Best Books to Curl Up With This Winter

Whether you’ve just moved into a new place, or want to gift the book lover in your life, any of these 11 beauty books are sure to satisfy. From portraits of legendary models to throwback glamour shots, the options are top-notch…and you might just want to keep one for yourself.

MORE: The 10 Coolest Cookbooks to Add to Your Shelf This Fall

0 Thoughts?
1 of 11
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | The Body Book
The Body Book by Cameron Diaz

If you've always wondered how the actress seems to age in reverse, this book may just have the answers. Inside, she shares a comprehensive overview of the human anatomy and pretty much everything about her health-conscious lifestyle, with plenty of scientific research to boot.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | The Atlas of Beauty
The Atlas of Beauty by Mihaela Noroc

Take in 500 portraits of women from around the globe (and learn a little something along the way) when you pick up this bright and colorful book.

$18.95, at Barnes & Noble

Photo: Mihaela Noroc
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Face Paint
Face Paint by Lisa Eldridge

Who better to tell the story of makeup than one of today's top celebrity makeup artists and vloggers?

Available on Amazon

Photo: Barnes & Noble
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Hair by Sam McKnight
Hair by Sam McKnight

This hairstylist's work in the fashion industry spans decades, making this  immersive look into the evolution of Hollywood hair a must-see. Some of the images include Princess Diana, Lady Gaga (and her male alter-ego Jo Calderone) and Tilda Swinton.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Barnes & Noble
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Vintage Black Glamour
Vintage Black Glamour by Nichelle Gainer

Gainer unearthed an astonishing group of photographic archives to put together this book of images, featuring a slew of black beauties from way back in the day. (That's Eartha Kitt on the cover!)

$50, at Vintage Black Glamour

Photo: Nichelle Gainer
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Afros
Afros: A Celebration of Natural Hair by Michael July

This book is filled with beautiful portraits of black people and quotes about why they love their texture.

$44.99, at Afros Natural Hair Book

Photo: Afros Natural Hair Book
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Annie Leibovitz Portraits
Annie Leibovitz: Portraits 2005-2016

The third edition of this world-famous photographer's portrait series includes shots of some of your favorite celebrities. It's also signed by Annie herself.

$125, at Neiman Marcus

Photo: Annie Leibovitz
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Dior The Art of Color
Dior: The Art of Color by Jerry Strafford

The legendary designer recruited 12 makeup artists to take inspiration from 12 shades and create looks inspired by works of art.

$115, at Barnes & Noble

Photo: Dior
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Diverse Beauty
Diverse Beauty by Alexi Lubomirski

This book, created by celeb photographer Alexi Lubomirski, is inspired by the gorgeous Lupita Nyong'o and celebrates women of every shape, color and size.

$24.31, at Amazon

 

Photo: Alexi Lubomirski
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Freckles
Freckles by Reto Caduff

If you're insecure about your spots, this book, filled with portraits of freckled beauties, will give you a boost of confidence.

Photo: Reto Caduff
STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Peter Lindbergh Fashion Photography
Peter Lindbergh: A Different Vision on Fashion Photography

Prepare to fall in love with over 400 photographs of legendary faces, including thee Kate Moss, all taken by the seasoned fashion photographer.

$55.51, at Amazon

Photo: Peter Lindbergh

Next slideshow starts in 10s

The 50 Best Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2017

The 50 Best Celebrity Fashion Moments of 2017
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | The Body Book
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | The Atlas of Beauty
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Face Paint
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Hair by Sam McKnight
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Vintage Black Glamour
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Afros
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Annie Leibovitz Portraits
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Dior The Art of Color
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Diverse Beauty
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Freckles
  • STYLECASTER | Beauty-Themed Coffee Table Books | Peter Lindbergh Fashion Photography
Tags:

Promoted Stories

share