9 Beauty Supplements to Add to your Cabinet

9 Beauty Supplements to Add to your Cabinet

9 Beauty Supplements to Add to your Cabinet
Photo: Getty Images

Whether your beauty arsenal contains the bare essentials or an overcrowded amount of half-used products, it could always use an ingestible or two. After all, beauty comes from the inside out, right?

Most of us are used to swatching and swiping formulas onto our bodies, but supplements are another way to boost your hair and skin health without putting in the extra work. And in this modern time, there’s a pill or powder for pretty much every beauty concern you have.

Give your hair, skin and nails the TLC they deserve. From collagen powders to probiotics for your lady parts, these are the latest and greatest beauty supplements for your head to toe needs.

 

 

 

For Stronger Skin & Nails: Olly Undeniable Beauty
For Stronger Skin & Nails: Olly Undeniable Beauty

Biotin and Vitamin C combine for a powerful boost to your hair, skin and nails.

Available on Amazon

Photo: GNC
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | PHYTO Phytophanère Hair And Nails Dietary Supplement
For Your Strands: Phytophanère Hair And Nails Supplement

Formulated to promote growth in any and every hair texture, each of these tiny capsules contain a highly potent blend of biotin, vitamins A, B, C, and essential fatty acids.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Phyto
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | Fountain The Hyaluronic Molecule
For Hydrated Skin: Fountain The Hyaluronic Molecule

Hyaluronic acid is renowned for its moisturizing properties, making this liquid vitamin the ideal cure for overly dry skin.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Fountain
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Supplements
For Even Skin Tone: Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Supplements

Hyperpigmentation is a common skin care issue, especially for women of color. This all-in-one supplement not only strengthens the immune system; its blend of powerful ingredients also restores your skin to a more balanced complexion.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Urban Skin Rx
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Water
For Plump Skin: Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Water

Mix this delicious skin booster--infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, and more-- into your smoothie and tea to help improve your skin's elasticity and promote firmness.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Vital Proteins
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | HUM Nutrition Killer Nails
For Your Digits: HUM Nutrition Killer Nails

Sick of your nails constantly chipping and breaking? Take one of these biotin-infused vegan capsules per day and watch your digits transform.

Available on Amazon

Photo: HUM Nutrition
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | The Beauty Chef Inner Beauty Powder
For Your Appetite: The Beauty Chef Inner Beauty Powder

If getting your daily veggie intake is still a struggle, skip the extra leg work and incorporate this powder into your smoothies for a daily dose of the vitamins your stomach needs.

Available on Amazon

Photo: The Beauty Chef
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | Beauty Ingestibles | LOVE WELLNESS Good Girl Probiotics
For Your Lady Parts: LOVE WELLNESS Good Girl Probiotics

Prevent bad bacteria from overwhelming the good kind "down there" by incorporating this supplement into your daily routine. These are a godsend after you've made it through a yeast infection or other bacterial virus.

$30; at LOVE WELLNESS

Photo: LOVE WELLNESS
STYLECASTER | Beauty Supplements | Moon Juice Dream Dust
For Your Beauty Sleep: Moon Juice Dream Dust

The potent blend of superherbs and chamomile flower in this powder will give you the best shut eye of your life.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Moon Juice

