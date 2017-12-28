9 Beauty Supplements to Add to your Cabinet

Whether your beauty arsenal contains the bare essentials or an overcrowded amount of half-used products, it could always use an ingestible or two. After all, beauty comes from the inside out, right?
Most of us are used to swatching and swiping formulas onto our bodies, but supplements are another way to boost your hair and skin health without putting in the extra work. And in this modern time, there’s a pill or powder for pretty much every beauty concern you have.
Give your hair, skin and nails the TLC they deserve. From collagen powders to probiotics for your lady parts, these are the latest and greatest beauty supplements for your head to toe needs.
For Stronger Skin & Nails: Olly Undeniable Beauty
Biotin and Vitamin C combine for a powerful boost to your hair, skin and nails.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
GNC
For Your Strands: Phytophanère Hair And Nails Supplement
Formulated to promote growth in any and every hair texture, each of these tiny capsules contain a highly potent blend of biotin, vitamins A, B, C, and essential fatty acids.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Phyto
For Hydrated Skin: Fountain The Hyaluronic Molecule
Hyaluronic acid is renowned for its moisturizing properties, making this liquid vitamin the ideal cure for overly dry skin.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Fountain
For Even Skin Tone: Urban Skin Rx Even Tone Supplements
Hyperpigmentation is a common skin care issue, especially for women of color. This all-in-one supplement not only strengthens the immune system; its blend of powerful ingredients also restores your skin to a more balanced complexion.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Urban Skin Rx
For Plump Skin: Vital Proteins Collagen Beauty Water
Mix this delicious skin booster--infused with collagen, hyaluronic acid, probiotics, and more-- into your smoothie and tea to help improve your skin's elasticity and promote firmness.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Vital Proteins
For Your Digits: HUM Nutrition Killer Nails
Sick of your nails constantly chipping and breaking? Take one of these biotin-infused vegan capsules per day and watch your digits transform.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
HUM Nutrition
For Your Appetite: The Beauty Chef Inner Beauty Powder
If getting your daily veggie intake is still a struggle, skip the extra leg work and incorporate this powder into your smoothies for a daily dose of the vitamins your stomach needs.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
The Beauty Chef
For Your Lady Parts: LOVE WELLNESS Good Girl Probiotics
Prevent bad bacteria from overwhelming the good kind "down there" by incorporating this supplement into your daily routine. These are a godsend after you've made it through a yeast infection or other bacterial virus.
$30; at LOVE WELLNESS
Photo:
LOVE WELLNESS
For Your Beauty Sleep: Moon Juice Dream Dust
The potent blend of superherbs and chamomile flower in this powder will give you the best shut eye of your life.
Available on Amazon
Photo:
Moon Juice