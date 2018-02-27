13 Subscription Boxes Made for and by Black Women

Back in the early 2010s when Ipsy and Birchbox were born, it seemed subscription boxes were the future of beauty. After all, what isn’t there to love about a curated group of products sent to your front door every month? The craze around this niche business has died down a bit, even as the amount of subscription services has gone up.
However, we’re still game for trying new ones, especially the kind that cater to underserved groups. Black business owners continue to leave their mark everywhere, but as of late, they’re taking over the subscription box industry, with services dedicated to everything from hair care to self-care and more. Ahead are 13 options we’d recommend giving a shot.
Onyx Box
This subscription service curates a group of hair, skin, and makeup products with women of color in mind. Expect to see plenty of black-owned gems, too.
$25/month at We Are Onyx
Photo:
instagram / @weareonyx
Curl Mix
If you like getting your hands dirty, this hair-focused subscription comes with everything you need to make your own products.
$33/box at CurlMix
Photo:
instagram
Each month, expect four or more quality hair-care samples to play with until you find your perfect match.
$20/month at CurlBox
Photo:
instagram / @curlbox
My Lit Box
In April 2016, Sanura Williams channeled her love of reading into this subscription service that provides men and women with books written by people of color.
$24.99 every three months at My Lit Box
Photo:
instagram / @mylitbox
Bloom Beautifully
The five to six health and wellness goodies sent in this bimonthly box are made by black-women-owned businesses.
$39/month at The Self Care Box
Photo:
instagram / @theselfcarebox
Glowwbox
When this beauty box and club relaunches this spring, it will cater to black women with darker skin tones.
TBD at Glowwbox
Photo:
instagram / @glowwbox
The Black Love Box
Enjoy handcrafted fashion and beauty items from the diaspora when you subscribe to this new box.
$35/month at Black Love Box
Photo:
instagram / @curlsunderstood
Cocotique
Prepare to feel spoiled with five to eight full- and deluxe-size products every month, on top of free shipping.
$25/month at Cocotique
Photo:
instagram / @cocotique
Femly
In addition to organic tampons and pads, you'll also get other wellness-related products for surviving that time of the month.
$26.99/month or $21.99 for a premade box at Femly
Photo:
instagram / @femlybox
Candle Lit Box
Everything you need for the ultimate self-care sesh is in this box, including a book (written by an author of color), soy candles, and organic tea.
$35/month at Shop Candle Lit
Photo:
instagram / @candlelitbox
Blac-Womyn
This new subscription box contains fashion, beauty, art, and health items, all sourced from black-owned small businesses.
$45–$55/month at Blac-Womyn
Photo:
instagram / @blacwomyn
Ujamaa Box
Get introduced to multiple black-owned businesses every month with this subscription.
$25/month at Ujamaa Box
Photo:
instagram / @ujamaabox
The Hues Company
Beyond providing sample health and beauty products to subscribers, the ladies behind Hues Company also hope to share the stories of black business owners across the U.S.
$15/month at HuesBox
Photo:
instagram / @thehuescompany