13 Subscription Boxes Made for and by Black Women

13 Subscription Boxes Made for and by Black Women

13 Subscription Boxes Made for and by Black Women
Photo: Getty Images

Back in the early 2010s when Ipsy and Birchbox were born, it seemed subscription boxes were the future of beauty. After all, what isn’t there to love about a curated group of products sent to your front door every month? The craze around this niche business has died down a bit, even as the amount of subscription services has gone up.

However, we’re still game for trying new ones, especially the kind that cater to underserved groups. Black business owners continue to leave their mark everywhere, but as of late, they’re taking over the subscription box industry, with services dedicated to everything from hair care to self-care and more. Ahead are 13 options we’d recommend giving a shot.

STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Onyx Box
Onyx Box

This subscription service curates a group of hair, skin, and makeup products with women of color in mind. Expect to see plenty of black-owned gems, too.

$25/month at We Are Onyx

Photo: instagram / @weareonyx
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Curl Mix
Curl Mix

If you like getting your hands dirty, this hair-focused subscription comes with everything you need to make your own products.

$33/box at CurlMix

Photo: instagram
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Curl Box

Each month, expect four or more quality hair-care samples to play with until you find your perfect match.

$20/month at CurlBox

Photo: instagram / @curlbox
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | My Lit Box
My Lit Box

In April 2016, Sanura Williams channeled her love of reading into this subscription service that provides men and women with books written by people of color.

$24.99 every three months at My Lit Box

Photo: instagram / @mylitbox
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | The Self Care Cox
Bloom Beautifully

The five to six health and wellness goodies sent in this bimonthly box are made by black-women-owned businesses.

$39/month at The Self Care Box

Photo: instagram / @theselfcarebox
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Glowwbox
Glowwbox

When this beauty box and club relaunches this spring, it will cater to black women with darker skin tones.

TBD at Glowwbox

Photo: instagram / @glowwbox
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | My Curls Understood
The Black Love Box

Enjoy handcrafted fashion and beauty items from the diaspora when you subscribe to this new box.

$35/month at Black Love Box

Photo: instagram / @curlsunderstood
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Cocotique
Cocotique

Prepare to feel spoiled with five to eight full- and deluxe-size products every month, on top of free shipping.

$25/month at Cocotique

Photo: instagram / @cocotique
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Femly
Femly

In addition to organic tampons and pads, you'll also get other wellness-related products for surviving that time of the month.

$26.99/month or $21.99 for a premade box at Femly

Photo: instagram / @femlybox
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Candle Lit Box
Candle Lit Box

Everything you need for the ultimate self-care sesh is in this box, including a book (written by an author of color), soy candles, and organic tea.

$35/month at Shop Candle Lit

Photo: instagram / @candlelitbox
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Blac Womyn
Blac-Womyn

This new subscription box contains fashion, beauty, art, and health items, all sourced from black-owned small businesses.

$45–$55/month at Blac-Womyn

Photo: instagram / @blacwomyn
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | Ujamaa Box
Ujamaa Box

Get introduced to multiple black-owned businesses every month with this subscription.

$25/month at Ujamaa Box

Photo: instagram / @ujamaabox
STYLECASTER | Best Subscription Boxes for Black Women | The Hues Company
The Hues Company

Beyond providing sample health and beauty products to subscribers, the ladies behind Hues Company also hope to share the stories of black business owners across the U.S.

$15/month at HuesBox

Photo: instagram / @thehuescompany

