Beauty Street Style: Empowering Red Lips

Name: Amanda

Occupation: Underwriter and Actress

Why did you do red lips today? The weather and also I feel really empowered today. I just came from an interview and am going to a casting call later…it’s my day off from work and I can’t really wear red lipstick at work. I mean I can and I do, but it’s really not acceptable.

What product did you use? I really like it. It’s Illamasqua Lipstick in Maneater.

What’s your favorite feature to play up? My lips. Mostly because my eyes, I have weird eye lids and my eyes are already so big that I don’t feel the need to add to it.

What’s your favorite beauty product? This lipstick actually. I like to keep things simple otherwise, and so I really love this lipstick.

Image by Jackie Clifford