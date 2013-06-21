Beauty Street Style: Wide Brimmed Hats

Name: Justyna

Occupation: Operational Manager for Juice Press

If you’re hitting the beach, laying by the pool or even lounging on the boat during the weekend this summer, a wide brimmed hat should be at the top of your must-have list. Not only is the style on trend, but it also comes in practically any color and pattern that it’s impossible to not find a hat that works for you. Plus, you’ll be getting some extra protection from the sun, so it’s a win-win. We spotted Justyna in NYC sporting natural makeup and textured hair paired with a hat, a look that’s pulled together and perfect for the warmer weather.

To get the look yourself, chose a wide brimmed hat that works for your face shape. Splurge on hats that will become staples in neutral colors, or play around with patterned hats at less expensive prices. For the hair underneath the hat, blow out hair with a round brush and use a texturizing spray for a rougher, more playful texture for summer. Keep your makeup to a minimum by applying a clear gloss or lip balm, and of course remember to use a moisturizer with SPF. Simple, chic summer style that’s totally affordable and all kinds of gorgeous? We’re in.

Photo by Jenny Norris

