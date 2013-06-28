Beauty Street Style: Surfer Girl

Name: Amy

Occupation: Web Designer

The signature summer style is messy, tousled hair that makes for some great loose waves. This surfer girl look is a staple for many reasons: it saves time, looks great and is easy to recreate. Effortless and chic at the same time, you can walk off the beach already looking styled. Amy, pictured above, was spotted on the streets of NYC with this casual, cool-girl vibe. She had pinned back some hair at the top of her head adding a little volume at the crown and completing the look for understated drama. To accompany a laid back style, a bright lip matches perfectly. Don’t forget to add color on the cheeks too, sometimes that can make all of the difference.

To get the look yourself, use a texturizing spray liberally all over your hair. Scrunch your hair up creating a loose, natural looking beach wave. To create a little volume at the top, pin back a few pieces of hair with a bobby pin. If you’re feeling creative, braid them and then pin them back for an extra detail. Add the perfect pop of color with a bright lipstick of any hue and a light blush. Keep the eye makeup simple with lengthening, waterproof mascara and you are ready to face the day no matter what it brings.

Photo by Jenny Norris

