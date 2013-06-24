Beauty Street Style: Slicked Back Side Parts Perfect For the Heat

Name: Michelle Jank

Between the summer heat turning up since the solstice and the fall 2013 runways at fashion week being chock full of deep side parts, seen at Richard Chai Love and J. Mendel among others, this hairstyle we spotted on the streets of NYC is ideal for summer. With an exaggerated side part and slick styling, this look is sophisticated, fresh and totally combats the frizz you’re inevitably facing with all of the summer humidity happening.

Part of the reason we love this look so much is that it’s so simple to DIY. Begin by using a long tail comb to determine the best spot for your part, then comb hair down and flat, leaving a perfectly straight, deep side part. Spray hair with a strong hold, flexible hairspray to keep things in place and fight frizz. If you have really thick hair, you can use serum to keep your hair hydrated, just be sure to only lightly apply near the roots to avoid making your hair look greasy. On the side with more hair, take the front inch or so of hair and gently twist it back towards the ear, pinning the twisted hair behind your ear with a bobby pin. Finish by pulling hair into a low slung ponytail above the nape of your neck, and if you want to take it an extra step, wrap the ponytail into a bun, and hold the style in place with bobby pins.

Photo by Jenny Norris

More Beauty Street Style From Beauty High:

Beauty Street Style: A Half Bun and a Coral Lip

Beauty Street Style: Side-swept Hair and Floral Sunglasses

Beauty Street Style: The Braided Bun You’ve Never Tried