Beauty Street Style: Side-Swept Hair and Floral Sunglasses

Name: Manumi

Occupation: Works at J. Brand

Side-swept hair all but took over the red carpet during this past awards season with stars like Jennifer Lawrence and Jessica Chastain making the looks their own, and since then real girls everywhere have been wearing the trend. Whether you go for a wavy or straight style, the side-sweep hairstyle is the easiest way to take your regular hairdo up a notch. We spotted this bleached blonde style in NYC, topped off with floral sunglasses and a beyond gorgeous smooth, crimson lipstick.

To get the side-sweep at home, style your hair with a bit of texture and movement by using some sea salt texturizing spray on dry hair. Next, part your hair to the side and pull your hair to that side, bobby pinning hair into place at the nape of your neck by criss-crossing bobby pins. For extra hold, spray the bobby pins with hairspray before you place them and they won’t budge. Finish the look with some hairspray and a quick spritz of UV filter spray to protect your locks in the sun, and voila! You’ve got a gorgeous, simple hairstyle fit for Instagram.

Photo: Jenny Norris

