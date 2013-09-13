Beauty Street Style From NYFW: 20 Looks That Caught Our Eye

For street style fans, what environment could possibly trump Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?
Obviously, New York Fashion Week—which just wrapped yesterday—didn’t stop fashion folks from stepping out in some killer outfits, but most them paid just as much attention to their beauty looks.
MORE on StyleCaster: 50 Street Style Stars You Should Know
The various hair and makeup trends we spotted on showgoers throughout the week were an inspiring mix of laid-back cool (loose beachy waves, dewy skin) and showstopping looks (orange matte lips, fabulously offbeat colored hair.) Below, we compiled 20 seriously eye-catching street style beauty snaps straight from New York Fashion Week!
All photos by Jenny Norris
Both (colorful) gals showcase varying shades of blonde and different red lips.
This model off duty rocks a sleek side part, a rosy flush, and a subtle hint of red on her lips.
We're loving her lavender streak!
We spotted deep berry lips at Alexander Wang.
This girl takes dip-dyed ends to a whole new level.
At derek Lam, this attendee showcases a pretty flawless headband braid.
Her fuchsia lips and rosy cheeks tie in nicely with her outfit's pops of pink.
Despite its status as one of Spring 2014's biggest beauty trends, orange lips have long been associated with J.Crew and its head honcho, Jenna Lyons.
Proof that green hair can be decidedly chic.
There's a reason why this model is photographed so often—her beauty is entirely unique.
A super-blunt (and super-blonde) lob is a stylish way to shake up your look for fall.
Model Behati Prinsloo (yes, Adam Levine's fiance) hit up Fashion Week with minimal makeup and loose beachy waves.
We're loving her matte coral lips against her all white outfit (how she plans to keep her lipstick in place while eating that popsicle is another story entirely).
We noticed this girl because her stylish wavy chop let her hair's natural texture shine, and looks perfect with her bright red lip.
We didn't see too much ombré among showgoers this season, but the few ladies sporting the look did it right.
More colored streaks at NYFW.
Mega-blogger Aimee Song keeps her makeup minimal, opting for a subtle rosy lip and dewy skin.
A blonde pixie with straight bangs obviously made an impression.
We spotted the super-cool Solange Knowles at Alexander Wang sporting her usual fab afro and gorgeous berry-colored lips.
Everything about her screams retro (in the best way possible)!