Beauty Street Style From NYFW: 20 Looks That Caught Our Eye

For street style fans, what environment could possibly trump Fashion Week, the seasonal spectacle where editors, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections?

Obviously, New York Fashion Week—which just wrapped yesterday—didn’t stop fashion folks from stepping out in some killer outfits, but most them paid just as much attention to their beauty looks.

MORE on StyleCaster: 50 Street Style Stars You Should Know

The various hair and makeup trends we spotted on showgoers throughout the week were an inspiring mix of laid-back cool (loose beachy waves, dewy skin) and showstopping looks (orange matte lips, fabulously offbeat colored hair.) Below, we compiled 20 seriously eye-catching street style beauty snaps straight from New York Fashion Week!

All photos by Jenny Norris