Beauty Street Style From Fashion Month: 20 Looks You Have to See

For street style fans, there’s nowhere else on earth that could trump Fashion Month, the twice-yearly spectacle where editors, bloggers, insiders, and trend-setters converge on New York, Paris, London, and Milan to see the latest designer collections, and show off their own sense of style.

Obviously, the month of shows—which wrapped yesterday in Paris—didn’t stop fashion folks from stepping out in some notice-me outfits, but most them paid just as much attention to their beauty looks.

While not as vibrant as they were in September—when things like orange lips and platinum blonde ruled the street style set—the various hair and makeup trends we spotted on showgoers hitting up the fall 2014 shows were an interesting mix of laid-back cool (messy-on-purpose waves, seemingly makeup-free skin) and seriously show-stopping hair that seemed to have taken its cues from a bag of Skittles.

Above, we compiled 20 completely eye-catching street style beauty snaps straight from Fashion Month! Click through and let us know: Which look is your favorite?

