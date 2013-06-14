Beauty Street Style: An Easy Half-Up Style & Red Lips

Name: Liacia

Occupation: The theatre industry in London

We have been on the hunt for ways to pull our hair off of our faces during the summer months, as heat, humidity and freak storms strike. With the unpredictable weather, it’s nice to have a few extra hairstyles in your arsenal to ward off any possible bad hair days. A simple, side-swept half-up style like Liacia is showing off (spotted on the streets of Brooklyn) is an easy way to streamline potential flareups, yet still keep most of your hair down and flowing.

We’re loving how Liacia also chose to leave her hair a bit loose at the top, simply pinning with a couple of bobby pins in the back instead of slicking down. She had no problem letting some flyaways happen, proving that a look like this is better when left to be a bit disheveled. Plus, adding a pop of a red lip (and some killer sunglasses) is always a great bonus!

Photo by Jenny Norris

