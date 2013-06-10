Beauty Street Style: Cropped Cuts and Red Lips

Name: Masako

Occupation: Hairstylist

Ever since Karlie Kloss showed up with a cropped cut backstage at the Victoria’s Secret fashion show back in November, we’ve been seeing everyone from models to actresses to singers follow in the footsteps of the young supermodel. Whether you’re a fan of short hair or not, you’ve got to admit: the cropped cut is gaining popularity, and with good reason. Because you can customize the cut and style depending on your face shape and desired length, it’s a hairstyle that can look great on anyone. We weren’t shocked to find Masako (above), a hairstylist herself, rocking a cropped cut in NYC this week. Going for a bit of a more daring look, she opted to take the length above her chin, making the style super edgy and cool. Topping off her look with some Club Master-inspired sunnies and a bold red lip, she’s the epitome of chic.

To get the look yourself, bring a picture of exactly the cut and style you’re looking for into your hairstylist, and talk about your hair’s natural texture. For curly-haired girls, go for a bit of a longer bob (or a “lob”) to work with your hair, and for ladies with straight hair, feel free to go as short as you’d like. Either way, summer is the perfect time to test out the cropped cut – you’ll get your hair off your neck and all eyes on you.

Photo: Jenny Norris

More Beauty Street Style From Beauty High:

Beauty Street Style: The Braided Bun You’ve Never Tried

Coachella Beauty Street Style: Flower Crowns You Can DIY

Beauty Street Style: Side Braids and Sunglasses