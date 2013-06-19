Beauty Street Style: A Half Bun and a Coral Lip

Name: Callie

Occupation: Actress

Nothing makes us quite as excited as a top knot during the summer. Besides just getting your hair out of your face, concealing frizz on a humid day and saving your look in an unexpected thunderstorm, top knots are also the easiest way to look chic. So, when we spotted Callie in NYC wearing the coolest twist we’ve seen on the top knot, and some hot coral lipstick, we had no choice but to stop and chat with her. As far as we’re concerned, this half bun hairstyle will become a weekend staple.

To get the look yourself, begin with straight hair (bonus points for day old hair as it will hold the style better!). Use sea salt spray and a pinch of dry shampoo on the top half of your hair, combing through with your fingers to add texture throughout the hair, which will help to hold the bun in place. Gather the top half of your hair into a loose ponytail at the top of your head, and instead of using an elastic to create a ponytail, twist the hair and wrap the twist around the base of itself, creating a bun. Secure the bun with bobby pins to give it a secure, yet loose feeling, leaving out some of the stray ends. Spray with a flexible hairspray for hold and voila! Add a pop of coral lipstick to really finish the look off perfectly.

Photo by Jenny Norris

