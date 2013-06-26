Beauty Street Style: The Bun and Bangs Combo Hairstyle

Name: Linda

New York City in the summertime is filled with rooftop pool parties, ice cream trucks and, of course, humidity that can knock your hair off its feet. Sure, we’ve got a host of de-frizzing serums and moisture masks to battle big hair, but on the days when 90 degree weather is staring you in the face, there’s no antidote like a good ol’ bun. When we spotted Linda’s bun in NYC this week, we knew she was a girl after our own hearts, sporting the bun and bangs combo that keeps ladies sane in the summertime.

We love this look for its simplicity, but also because it looks as amazing as it feels. To get the look at home, start by styling your bangs (blow drying, flat ironing, whichever you normally do), and spray the rest of your hair with an anti-frizz spray to keep things as smooth as possible. Loosely gather hair at the top of your head, and twist it into a bun, using bobby pins to secure. Take out a few face framing pieces on either side of your head, lightly spray with hairspray for hold and you’re ready to take on the heat!

Photo by Jenny Norris

