Beauty Street Style: Bold Pink Lips & Boho Fringe

Name: Paloma Castillo

Occupation: Student

Why did you decide on a pink lip today? I kinda like the contrasting colors, like with my blue and white, I just like something that kind of stands out because I’m wearing very neutral colors right now. I used NARS.

Did you use any product on your hair? I did, I used Pantene Styling Mousse to give some body.

What’s your favorite feature to play up? I think my lips are like the thing that I’m going to right now.

What’s your favorite beauty product? I really like YSL. YSL makeup is just the best, I like the eye shadow they have, their mascara, their products, their blush, everything’s pretty…I love YSL.

Photo by Jackie Clifford