9 Best Beauty Rewards Programs That Give You Tons of Free Stuff

Any dedicated beauty shopper is all-too familiar with the double-edged sword that is buying products. You know, that feeling when you start unpacking, sniffing, and swiping your latest major beauty haul while floating around in a cloud of decadent, kid-in-a-candy-store-level bliss…until you unroll that long (long, long) receipt and you realize with a quick, nauseating thwack that you overdid it. Again.

We’ve been there, and we get it. But imagine you lived in a world where you didn’t have to fight to resist the siren song of the 300th perfect red lipstick you just have to have. Where you could—dare we say—even feel good about splurging on that ultra-fancy moisturizer that costs more than a week’s worth of groceries. Or, at the very least, a world where your hard-spent dollars actually get you additional beauty loot for free. Yes, this fantasy world can be a reality, and all it requires is that you sign up for one these nine most-loved beauty rewards programs, and give your bank account (and sanity) a breather.