Beauty Store Tours: A Peek Inside Space NK Apothecary

This week, we visited Space NK Apothecary in Soho to learn about all their offerings.

What started out as a single-location shop in Covent Garden, London, is now a familiar spot in the UK and US with over 80 locations. The luxe boutique that is Space NK has become one of our go-to beauty destinations for as long as we can remember. Space NK was founded by beauty entrepreneur Nicky Kinnaird (hence, the NK in the name) in 1993. The store opened it’s first US location in Soho in 2007. It houses over 60 brands in skin care, hair care, color, fine fragrance and home scents.

There aren’t many places in the US where we can get our hands on the best beauty products from around the globe. Although Space NK carries familiar brands like NARS, Chantecaille, Oribe, Eve Lom and Tocca, it also offers exclusive brands from the UK, Italy, Japan and South Africa that can only be purchased at the stores and online. Nicky knows that not every brand offers the customer a head-to-toe beauty solution, so she goes out to find the best beauty innovators that fit in the different lifestyles of her customers (because not everyone has time to use a mask that needs a 20-minute long application). She looks for innovative products that do what they promise and what the customers respond to.

Space NK’s shelves are filled with international-based brands like Michael Van Clarke ‘3 More Inches’ haircare, Bakel, Rococo, Beautannia, Margaret Dabbs, African Botanicals and Sai-Sei. Many of us may not have heard of these brands, but they have become top-sellers around the world, and thanks to Space NK, US customers can be ahead of the game with top-notch products. All of the store’s employees are trained makeup artists, estheticians and hairstylists that are trained in all of the brands to give the shopper an unbiased and educated experience, and allow them to explore and try new things. They even offer makeup consultations, makeovers, skincare consultations, and mini facials so customers can try the products before buying.

Nicky’s search for the best beauty innovations has also lead her to create multiple lines of products from bath and body goods and professional accessories, to men’s grooming essentials, fine fragrance and home fragrance – all at fabulous price points.

The store itself is a clean, white space that screams luxury. Customers can play with every product and get pampered by the trained sales associates. Everyone is super nice and welcoming, making the experience like a hang-out with your closest friends. Check out the slideshow above to get a glimpse of the interior for yourself and experience your own “store tour.” Just make sure to find your nearest location and visit Space NK when you’re in need something new!