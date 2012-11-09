Beauty Store Tours: A Glimpse Inside MiN New York

Welcome to Beauty Store Tours, where we visit the most unique cosmetic stores around and tell the tale of our experience. This week, we visited MIN New York for a unique fragrance flight. If you have a store that you recommend we tour, tweet at us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #StoreTour.

The fragrance industry plays a massive role in the world of beauty. Designers and celebrities have all dabbled in the art of fragrance making, but finding a truly unique scent is a dime a dozen. Enter MiN New York, a stunning space in NYC that houses over 1,000 bottles of cologne and perfume. But, these fragrances aren’t just your average blend of notes mixed together in a fancy bottle with a famous designer label; the fragrances at MiN New York come from all over the world with a story to tell and are never found in a department store.

Before the brick and mortar store opened, there was MiN New York the brand, comprised of hair styling and grooming products for men primarily designed for salons and created by Chad Murawczyk, who later became the owner of the space. MiN New York later became a destination for fragrance lovers that are looking to discover something new. The fragrances come from perfumers from as far as France, Italy, Germany, and Switzerland, to as close as Brooklyn. For Chad, finding the right fragrances to sell at the store is “a continuous process.” “I look at everything to make sure it has a true reason for being; does it have an interesting point of view; is it timeless and well executed. Things like that,” he says.

The space has a cool, woodsy dungeon vibe with dark wood shelves, black candles, dark leather couches, and an amazing rolling ladder. The fragrances are presented by perfumer and are not divided by masculine and feminine scents. MiN also features a variety of old barber-style men’s grooming products from various, unique brands like Taylor of Old Bond Street and Cote Bastide. Customers can also come in for a bespoke fragrance flight to find a truly unique scent that fits his or her personality. The employees all have a background in fragrance retail and a nose for scents. If there is a particular note you like, they can pull four to five different bottles with the components of your choice (from lightest to heaviest scent), go through the scents with you, hear your feedback and help you choose the best fitting fragrance.

Enjoy your own personal tour through MiN New York by clicking through the slideshow above. Next time you’re in NYC and are in need of a new fragrance, visit MiN New York (117 Crosby St) for your own personal fragrance flight!