Beauty Store Tours: A Glimpse Inside Blue Mercury

Klaudia Kaczmarek
Welcome to Beauty Store Tours, where we visit the most unique cosmetic stores around and tell the tale of our experience. This week, we stopped by Blue Mercury’s newest space in Union Square where we explored the shelves and got pampered at the spa. If you have a store that you recommend we tour, tweet at us @BeautyHigh with the hashtag #StoreTour. 

Many of you have heard of Blue Mercury, one of the leading luxury beauty product and spa retail chains, as it has both brick and mortar stores and an online base. The store was co-founded by husband and wife duo, Barry and Marla Malcolm-Beck who sought out to create a friendly shopping environment that feeds its customers honest, expert advice and product knowledge. Marla chooses brands based on packaging, personality, back stories, and innovation. It’s rare to find such a unique collection of labels like Tammy Fender, Bliss, and Dr.Dennis Gross in one store. Blue Mercury now has 39 locations (and counting!) nationwide. Each location features only the most sought-after skin, hair, makeup, nail care, fragrance and home fragrance brands for women and men, while the spa (36 of the 39 locations have spa treatment rooms!) offers fabulous treatments including facials, waxing, microdermabrasion, and massages.

The beauty of Blue Mercury isn’t just the variety of brands under one roof. It’s the expert staff and estheticians who are trained in every single brand and product that’s on the shelves, which makes choosing the right products a lot easier. Anyone can walk into the store and get expert help when it comes to comparing products, figuring out which ingredients work best for their skin type, and putting together a skin care regimen. Blue Mercury takes pride in making sure every customer gets the best products for them, even if it means sending them home with a bag full of samples. Visting Blue Mercury is like going to your makeup artist, dermatologist, and hair stylist all in one visit. You really can’t get that anywhere else.

While the store offers all the amazing brands we know and love, they also offer M-61 Skincare – Blue Mercury’s very own skincare line created by co-founder Marla herself. The line offers natural ingredients incorporated with skin science to treat your skin to the max with very little effort on your end. The only place to get your hands on M-61 is, of course, Blue Mercury and BlueMercury.com.

The minute we walked into Blue Mercury, that “kid in a candy store” feeling came to mind. The calm, yet quirky, ambiance of the space was a breath of fresh air and the great music made the experience so much more enjoyable (we were taken back to the ‘90s when Everclear “Father of Mine” came on). The walls are lined with shelves packed with brands like Jo Malone, Bobbi Brown, Deborah Lippmann, Nars and Oribe. In the slideshow above we’ve captured the interior of the store so you can get a feel for it yourself – enjoy your very own “store tour” and add it to your list of beauty meccas to visit!

Welcome to Blue Mercury Union Square! 

The view of the store when we walked in. 

Get your makeup done at one of the makeup stations featuring Bobbi Brown, NARS, and more.

The Union Square location has a huge selection of Jo Malone products.

There are plenty of Jo Malone gift ideas and fragrances to choose from. 

Shop the entire M-61 Collection at the store.

Shelves filled with Bobbi Brown and Laura Mercier goodies.

Plenty of gift ideas from Kiehl's.

Marla Malcolm-Beck chooses brands based on packaging, personality, back stories, and innovation. Here, some pretty products from Claus.

A wide variety of Bliss products.

Blue Mercury always offers a fabulous gift-with-purchase ... major bonus!

Every product has a tester so you know what you're purchasing. Here, some pretty Nest diffusers in a rainbow of hues.

An entire island of candles stands in the center of the store. So many to choose from!

Blue Mercury also features hair products and men's products.

Not many retail stores carry Tammy Fender, but Blue Mercury does!

Get your beloved Mason Pearson hairbrushes here, too!

The entrance to the spa. The Union Square location has a full menu of facials. We were treated to a 30-minute, Fast Blast facial ($85) where spa specialist, Vanessa Van Walraven, used M-61 products like Fast Blast 2-Minute Vitamin C Facial Mask, Power Pro Peel, and Vitablast C Serum to give us a glowing complexion.

The products were applied generously through different massage
techniques that had us dozing off in pure bliss. Vanessa even offered us
some of her expertise for the perfect skincare regimen based on our
skin type.

