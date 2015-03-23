8 Beauty Staples Every YouTube Guru Owns

Of course we turn to beauty websites and magazines for inspiration when it comes to makeup and beauty, but YouTube has to be our number one source for learning how to use products and getting the low-down on everything new and exciting. We seem to have put some serious trust into our favorite YouTube beauty gurus and are constantly purchasing products that they share.

This brings us to the point that many YouTube beauty gurus see what other YouTubers are using and the product soon becomes a cult favorite. You can see it from being shared on the channels of every YouTuber you watch and of course, it soon ends up in your makeup arsenal. Anastasia Contour Kit? Sigma E40? The Porefessional? Do these ring any bells?

Since we know that these products are clearly put through the ringer by these vloggers, we’re showing you some of the most popular beauty products that seriously every YouTube beauty guru owns – so you can get your hands on them too. Click through the slideshow and check them out now!