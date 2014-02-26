50 Best Beauty Brands to Follow on Social Media

It’s safe to say that we’re always obsessing over beauty, whether we’re buying products, talking about them or testing them out. Regardless of how many of our favorite brands we might have spilling out of our closets, sometimes we get stuck. We’re out of inspiration and we don’t know where to look. Well, that’s where social media can come in, with interactive sites like Instagram, Twitter and Facebook at your fingertips to give you access to not only someone at the brand, but also people just like you (fans of the brand!) to find out which products to use for what, and much, much more.
Brands are not only taking advantage of these portals to show consumers what goes on behind-the-scenes, but also how to use their products in different ways, and often sneak peeks of new products before they’re even announced to press – it’s one of the best ways to be the first person in the know.
In an effort to help you take advantage of all the beauty perks social media has to offer, we’ve taken the liberty to create a list of all the brands you should be following (on all of their best curated platforms). When you’re done perusing the list, don’t forget to hit that follow or like button – and of course, don’t forget to follow Beauty High as well, included in the links above!
Start following these 50 brands, and you'll never have a lack of beauty inspiration again.
Essie: Never run out of ideas for your next manicure. Essie's social media pages are home to some of the best nail inspiration and DIY videos on the internet, plus you'll get a chance to be on their pages by using one of their numerous hashtags.
Follow Essie: Instagram,Twitter, Facebook
Carol's Daughter: Who doesn't love a fro? Natural hair care brand Carol's Daughter has a great social media presence, especially if you're a fan of big, beautiful hair and the occasional Instagram contest. What are you waiting for? Hit the follow button.
Follow Carol's Daughter: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
NARS: This Instagram page should come with a warning label, because we're tempted to buy something with every snap. The iconic brand is front runner in the social media circuit, and they're definitely a must-follow for any beauty babe.
Follow NARS: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Benefit Cosmetics: Need a beauty pick me up? Follow Benefit Cosmetics and you'll get a daily dose of their cute e-cards and quotes that'll put a smile on your face.
Follow Benefit Cosmetics: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Fresh: We love Fresh's sweet take on social media. Their Instagram page is full of everything from yummy looking macaroons to blooming flowers, and it feels as light and natural as their products.
Follow Fresh: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Mario Badescu: We all knew skin care could be fun, but famed brand Mario Badescu uses their cool social pages to take it to the next level. Each post feels like a fun trip to the spa.
Follow Mario Badescu: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Tarte: You'll never look far for makeup inspiration when you're following Tarte Cosmetics. The brand's social pages are packed with looks to copy, plus, we love them for their real life humor that's not even beauty related.
Follow Tarte: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Lush Cosmetics: Lush brings its cruelty-free policy to more than just its products. If you love cute animal snaps, help yourself to their Instagram page — a mood boost is sure to follow.
Follow Lush Cosmetics: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Eyeko: If you're looking for more than 50 ways to recreate the cat eye, this is the brand to follow. They practically invented it, right? Between Alexa Chung repping the brand and the creative ways they use eyeliner, we can't get enough.
Follow Eyeko: Instagram,Twitter, Facebook
Tata Harper: We love that Tata Harper brings the same original and organic formula she puts into her products to her social media accounts. Follow the brand for great pictures and even better beauty sales.
Follow Tata Harper: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
bareMinerals: We love beauty brands that use social media to engage with their fans, and bareMinerals has made itself a force to be reckoned with. Besides posting the cutest pictures of their products, the brand also posts shots of followers wearing the colors, making them well worth a follow.
Follow bareMinerals: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Julep: Mondays will never be the same on your newsfeed once you follow Julep and their #ManiMonday inspiration. Nail art junkies and polish addicts will go nuts for this brand's social media.
Follow Juelp: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
COVERGIRL: For everything from award show coverage to fashion week news and real girls wearing lipstick on every platform, give COVERGIRL a follow.
Follow COVERGIRL: Instagram, Twitter,Facebook
Urban Decay: Considering they announced the Naked 3 palette via social media, it's safe to say you need to follow Urban Decay for necessary updates. Just like their makeup, their social media always has some edge.
Follow Urban Decay: Instagram, Twitter
L'Oreal: Looking for a brand that gives you hair, makeup and nails all day everyday? Head over to L'Oreal's social pages where you'll want to re-post every single image.
Follow L'Oreal: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Kiehl's: Kiehl's is the epitomy of New York cool. Don't believe us? Check out their Instagram for some of the coolest snaps. Period.
Follow Kiehl's: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Bobbi Brown: Bobbi Brown is the queen of makeup, but who knew she was the queen of social media too? Well, we did.
Follow Bobbi Brown: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Illamasqua: With over a thousand pictures, Illamasqua puts the social in social media. We love how they repost pictures of real people using their products, on both Instagram and Twitter.
Follow Illamasqua: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Butter London: Long live Butter London and their great social media prowess. Their Instagram is full of great backstage mani snaps and their other social media pages are great supplements.
Follow Butter London: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Soap & Glory: Everything is either pink or adorable on Soap & Glory's social media platforms – how could you not love?
Follow Soap & Glory: Instagram, Facebook, Twitter
Rimmel: We love that there are no geographic boundaries social media can't cross. All the way from across the pond, Rimmel brings us London cool on all sites.
Follow Rimmel: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Lancome: Do you love how-to videos, celebrity inspired beauty looks and cool #hashtags? Lancôme has all of that, and more.
Follow Lancome: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
L'Occitane: We can't get enough of their products or their Instagram pictures. Each shot looks like a page out of a travel guide.
Follow L'Occitane: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Smashbox Cosmetics: Smashbox brings LA cool to everything they do. So their social media is no exception – from inside looks at photo shoots to new product releases.
Follow Smashbox Cosmetics: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
The Body Shop: The Body Shop really knows how to work a filter. Plus, with the brand's new hair chalk launch there have been dogs with colored hair...and we can't get enough.
Follow The Body Shop: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Wet n Wild: Wet n Wild loves to showcase real girls and their real makeup looks – and we love it too.
Follow Wet n Wild: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Avon: Like their Instagram name suggests, Avon is using social media to give us an inside look into what goes behind the making of some our favorite products, and we can't lie. We love it.
Follow Avon: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
e.l.f: e.l.f might have mastered the ability to give us great beauty products at an even greater price, but there is nothing cheap about their social media. We are obsessed.
Follow e.l.f: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Clarins: Our one-stop shop for skincare, Clarins has brought their infectious personality to Instagram. Trust us, you'll be obsessed with them in no time.
Follow Clarins: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Maybelline: Maybe it's their social media? Just like their products, Maybelline's social media pages are fun and easily accessible.
Follow Maybelline: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Aveda: The only thing Aveda might be better at than making great hair products, is interacting with the people who use their products. They really have a handle on this whole social media thing.
Follow Aveda: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Clairol Color: We might not experience good hair days everyday, but you can always indulge online. Clairol's platforms are full of great hair in every shade, length and style.
Follow Clairol Color: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Stila: Just like their famous waterproof eyeliner, we're stuck on Stila's gorgeous imagery.
Follow Stila: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Deborah Lippmann: Deborah Lippmann's social platforms take you behind-the-scenes on set with her (celebs! Oscars!) and show you the hottest manicures in town.
Follow Deborah Lippmann: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Sonia Kashuk: Add Sonia Kashuk's awesome Instagram to the growing pile of reasons we are obsessed with her and her brand.
Follow Sonia Kashuk: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Revlon: Revlon's social platforms are definitely a must-follow. From gorgeous ad imagery to color inspiration, we tend to get too distracted...!
Follow Revlon: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Koh Gen Do: A celebrity favorite, following Koh Gen Do means you'll quickly learn why Hollywood's hottest are so obsessed with this brand.
Follow Koh Gen Do: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Restorsea: Restorsea might be relatively new to the Instagram party, but they're adjusting pretty fast.
Follow Restorsea: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Elizabeth Arden: Elizabeth Arden brings its elegance to Instagram. We promise you you won't be disappointed.
Follow Elizabeth Arden: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Philosophy: If you're a fan of their sweet-smelling products, we're sure you'll love them online as well. Plus, their Twitter is the most adorable one yet!
Follow Philosophy: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
The Lip Bar: Whether you've heard about The Lip Bar or not, we're telling you about their Instagram. It's fun, fierce and colorful — just like their products.
Follow The Lip Bar: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Redken: Get a peek into the glamorous world of Redken (and Guido Palau's bevy of fashion week shows) by tagging along with these social media platforms.
Follow Redken: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Bumble and bumble: Looking for runway and editorial looks? Look no further than the Bumble and bumble Instagram page. With plenty of styles and how to's on there, you'll want to change up your look ASAP.
Follow Bumble: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Obsessive Compulsive Cosmetics: Their makeup is out of this world, and so is their social media. Take a peek at some of the daring looks you can create with their products.
Follow OCC: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Make Up For Ever: Glimpse into the world of Make Up For Ever with behind-the-scenes images of classes, tutorials and lots and lots of color!
Follow Make Up For Ever: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
MAC Cosmetics: The kings (or queens) of backstage beauty, follow MAC Cosmetics for front row seats to how it all goes down – and exclusive sneak peeks of upcoming collaborations.
Follow MAC Cosmetics: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Pantene: We love Pantene because they love us right back! They use their Instagram to showcase real girls with great hair, and much, much more.
Follow Pantene: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Garnier: We're pretty sure you have a couple of these colorful bottles lined up by your shower, and Garnier is bringing all that color to you via Instagram.
Follow Garnier: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
Lime Crime Makeup: If you love all things candy-colored and just a bit edgy, you're missing out on life by not following Lime Crime Makeup. Once you're a follower, you'll get more green hair, blue lipstick and quotes about unicorns than you ever imagined possible.
Follow Lime Crime: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook
CND: Mega-nail brand CND lets you follow along as they launch new nail colors and create intricate nail art for The Blonds, season after season.
Follow CND: Instagram, Twitter, Facebook