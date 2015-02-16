9 Beauty-Filled Snapchat Accounts to Follow Now

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you know that Snapchat is literally killing the social media game. Yes, we know just about everyone and their mom has an Instagram account but we have to say, with the way Snapchat is growing now we can definitely see it becoming the new Instagram.
The perfect way to share videos of a user’s day-to-day excitement, Snapchat started as an exchange of sending your ugliest, funny faces to friends but now some of our favorite bloggers, magazines and beauty enthusiasts are hopping on the platform bandwagon and snapping away. We’re especially loving the inside look at what it’s like to live the lives of the coolest beauty-obsessed chicks out there.
Make sure you download Snapchat—if you haven’t already—and follow these accounts for tons of behind-the-scenes peeks especially now that NYFW is upon us!
Too Faced Cosmetics, @toofacedsnaps
Follow the popular cosmetics brand for all the latest on upcoming launches, how-to's and sneak peaks from Too Faced.
The Zoe Report, @thezoereport
The Zoe Report's Snapchat story is always packed full with glamour, DIYs and tons of beauty to help you get your fix for the day.
Carli Bybel, @Carlibel
If you want to see tons of incredible makeup looks and a look at what life as a Youtube beauty guru is like, Carli Bybel's Snapchat account is a must follow.
Irene Kim, @ireneisgood
You know, Irene Kim.. the model with the pastel hair! She's everywhere and you'll get to see the life of a successful model by following her on Snapchat.
Claire Marshall, @heyclairehey
We all love Claire Marshall's Youtube videos and her Snapchats are nothing short of amazing.
Hannah Bronfman, @hannahbgood
From cosmetics and skincare to cooking and fitness, you'll get a taste of just about every aspect of beauty on this model's Snapchat.
From Head to Toe, @frmheadtotoe
Jen Chae of From Head to Toe shows what her life is like through her Snapchat account to movie premieres to snuggling with her pup.
Eva Chen, @evachen212
Although Eva Chen is now the EIC of a fashion magazine, her Beauty Editor roots are shown through her Snapchat account. Let's just say tons of nail polish and skincare!
Sephora, @sephorasnaps
If you love beauty, you love Sephora. And you'll love their Snapchats even more. It's as simple as that!