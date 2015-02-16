9 Beauty-Filled Snapchat Accounts to Follow Now

Unless you’ve been living under a rock for the past year, you know that Snapchat is literally killing the social media game. Yes, we know just about everyone and their mom has an Instagram account but we have to say, with the way Snapchat is growing now we can definitely see it becoming the new Instagram.

The perfect way to share videos of a user’s day-to-day excitement, Snapchat started as an exchange of sending your ugliest, funny faces to friends but now some of our favorite bloggers, magazines and beauty enthusiasts are hopping on the platform bandwagon and snapping away. We’re especially loving the inside look at what it’s like to live the lives of the coolest beauty-obsessed chicks out there.

Make sure you download Snapchat—if you haven’t already—and follow these accounts for tons of behind-the-scenes peeks especially now that NYFW is upon us!

