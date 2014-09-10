Beauty Buzz: Beauty Secrets of Models, Stars are Trending at Fashion Week, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. Want to know the beauty secrets of fashion models? Of course you do. [Popsugar Beauty]

2. Need a new way to wear lipstick this fall? Here are 5 unexpected ways. [Daily Makeover]

3. Are you a fan of the young up-and-coming starlet Peyton List? Well, you should be. And you should start with learning how to copy her hair. [Byrdie]

4. Everyone wants lipstick that doesn’t bleed, so learn these 5 tricks to keep it that way. [Makeup.com]

5. Stars are apparently trending this fashion week, with makeup artists applying them literally straight to the under eye area. [Fashionista]