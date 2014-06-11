Beauty Buzz: Beauty Secrets From OITNB, When Falsies Go Wrong, More

What better way to start out the day than with the must-click talking points from around the web, curated by us. Have a story you’d like to nominate? We’ll be posting our top stories each morning, so tweet us at @BeautyHigh #BHbuzz

1. All of the beauty secrets you could ever want to know from the second season of Orange Is the New Black – but also, SPOILER ALERT. [The Cut]

2. Learn how to get the superhero-inspired nail art from Stella McCartney’s Resort show. [Style.com]

3. Ever seen a bad set of falsies? So have we. Here’s a sad list of celebrities with bad, bad, lashes. [Daily Makeover]

4. Learn how to get this fun geode-inspired nail art (clearly we’re stuck on nails today). [The Beauty Department]

5. Classic beauty Jennifer Garner actually thinks she’s a beauty disaster. [Allure]