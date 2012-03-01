Beauty Secrets From The 1930s Revealed

Want to know how your grandmother (or great grandmother) did her makeup back in the day? Well, a how-to tutorial was just discovered from 1936 which shows experts applying makeup using the science of geometry.

Using actual measuring tools, the makeup experts in this short reel show how to determine exactly where you should apply makuep on your face. Who knew makeup was so technical back in the day? This video gives a whole new meaning to “painting on face.”

While we don’t necessarily agree that you need a wooden compass to apply makeup each morning (could you imagine?!), we do agree with some of the fundamentals in this film – especially the bit about the lips. Take a look at the video below and let us know what you think!

