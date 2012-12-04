Beauty Secret Ingredient: Truffle

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

You probably know that anything that contains truffle – oil, salt, etc – makes anything taste delicious, but have you ever considered putting it on your skin or hair? Like olive oil, but better, it deep conditions and provides vitamins so your skin and hair will look and feel softer and healthier, not to mention it’ll leave it smelling absolutely amazing.

Essential fatty acids in truffles provide plenty of nutrients while acting to diminish lines and wrinkles. Most products with truffle in them are a little pricey, but a little bit goes a long way so it’s worth paying the extra money. The vitamins will penetrate into your skin so you’ll have a natural radiant glow. Plus the musky fragrance will make you feel sensual and sophisticated. Check out the slideshow for products with truffle that you should add to your skin or hair routine!