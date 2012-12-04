Beauty Secret Ingredient: Truffle

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
You probably know that anything that contains truffle – oil, salt, etc – makes anything taste delicious, but have you ever considered putting it on your skin or hair? Like olive oil, but better, it deep conditions and provides vitamins so your skin and hair will look and feel softer and healthier, not to mention it’ll leave it smelling absolutely amazing.
Essential fatty acids in truffles provide plenty of nutrients while acting to diminish lines and wrinkles. Most products with truffle in them are a little pricey, but a little bit goes a long way so it’s worth paying the extra money. The vitamins will penetrate into your skin so you’ll have a natural radiant glow. Plus the musky fragrance will make you feel sensual and sophisticated. Check out the slideshow for products with truffle that you should add to your skin or hair routine!
This moisturizing shampoo nourishes your hair to leave it healthy and shiny, even chemically or color-treated hair. (Philip B White Truffle Ultra Rich Moisturizing Shampoo, $54, nordstrom.com)
Three extracts work together to pamper skin and enhance the elasticity. It softens dry skin and has a musky truffle fragrance. (Cucina Regenerating Hand Cream, $25, amazon.com)
White Alba truffles add to the sophisticated and beautiful scent of Valentino's sensual fragrance. (Valentina Eau de Parfum, $80-$108, neimanmarcus.com)
You'll get silky and radiant hair with this hair elixir that delivers nutrients and minerals. (Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging White Truffle Hair Elixir, $26, beauty.com)
Argan oil, olive oil, shea butter, and truffles are just some of the ingredients in this body milk that deliver anti-oxidants, vitamins, and essential fatty acids. (Skin&Co Latte Di Tartufo Body Milk, $32, skinandcoroma.com)
Truffle is one of the rich ingredients in this cologne that makes it extremely sensual. (Tom Ford Extreme Eau de Toilette, $130, sephora.com)
White truffle and caviar extracts in this serum help diminish lines and wrinkles and leave your skin with a healthy glow. (PRAI Champagne Truffle Caviar, $39.95, hsn.com)
Black truffle in this anti-aging cream brightens, firms, and smoothes while other extracts hydrate and diminish lines. (Temple Spa Skin Truffle, $104, templespa.com)