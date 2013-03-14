Beauty Secret Ingredient: Dead Sea Salt

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.

Listen up, stressed out ladies. Whether you’re in a constantly tense state or you just tend to get frazzled from time to time, everyone could use a bit of help when it comes to stress relief. Considering the fact that most of us can’t up and get a massage or play hooky from work to chill out in a stressful moment, we get pretty excited when we find beauty products that help us to relax at home and in a pinch. Dead sea salt, a practically hidden ingredient in many beauty products, can help to ease the tension.

The Dead Sea contains 10 times the amount of minerals as the Mediterranean Sea, most of which are not found in any other ocean in the world, meaning that if it’s from the Dead Sea, it’s rare and natural. Besides helping to combat stress, dead sea salt also helps with fluid retention and balancing out the moisture in your body, helping to reduce tension on your joints and any bloating that happens in your body, plus it strengthens your skin and nails. When used as a scrub, dead sea salt exfoliates dull skin to leave you feeling smooth and fresh, alleviating skin issues that both come as a result of stress and as a result of oily, clogged pores. We put together 10 of the best beauty products that contain dead sea salt, hoping that you can rest easy with great skin and less stress.