Beauty Secret Ingredient: Dead Sea Salt

We often purchase beauty products because of the pull quotes on the front of the packages touting the seemingly impossible results. Unless you’re especially thorough, you skip the ingredients list on the back of the package – a crucial mistake made by many. “Secret Beauty Ingredient” is our way of finding those beauty ingredients that are becoming staples in the beauty world, or sometimes even better – beauty breakthroughs.
Listen up, stressed out ladies. Whether you’re in a constantly tense state or you just tend to get frazzled from time to time, everyone could use a bit of help when it comes to stress relief. Considering the fact that most of us can’t up and get a massage or play hooky from work to chill out in a stressful moment, we get pretty excited when we find beauty products that help us to relax at home and in a pinch. Dead sea salt, a practically hidden ingredient in many beauty products, can help to ease the tension.
The Dead Sea contains 10 times the amount of minerals as the Mediterranean Sea, most of which are not found in any other ocean in the world, meaning that if it’s from the Dead Sea, it’s rare and natural. Besides helping to combat stress, dead sea salt also helps with fluid retention and balancing out the moisture in your body, helping to reduce tension on your joints and any bloating that happens in your body, plus it strengthens your skin and nails. When used as a scrub, dead sea salt exfoliates dull skin to leave you feeling smooth and fresh, alleviating skin issues that both come as a result of stress and as a result of oily, clogged pores. We put together 10 of the best beauty products that contain dead sea salt, hoping that you can rest easy with great skin and less stress.
Looking for a mud mask that can be used on your face or body? This black mud mask with dead sea salt takes away any excess oil in your skin and unclogs pores, leaving you photo-ready for your next big event.
(Black Mud Mask, $6.99, LuckyVitamin.com)
An all natural product free of paraben and harmful chemicals, this dead sea salt scrub helps to relax your joints and muscles while making your skin soft and supple.
(Ahava Dead Sea Salt Natural Bath Salt, $22.49, BeautyBar.com)
To buff away dull skin and leave new skin feeling fresh and moisturized, try this dead sea salt scrub from Adovia. If you've got psoriasis, body acne, or eczema, this scrub will help relieve the effects on your skin.
(Adovia Dead Sea Salt Scrub, $18.95, CleopatrasChoice.com)
For those stressed out ladies with clogged pores, this mask absorbs excess oils and balances moisture, all while reducing stress.
(Freeman Anti-Stress Mask Dead Sea Minerals, $3.99, Drugstore.com)
For a scrub with a relaxing effect, try this body scrub with a lavender scent, perfect for freshening up your skin with a calming scent.
(Hugo Naturals Dead Sea Salt Scrub, $12.99, Drugstore.com)
For a facial peel that works to retain and attract moisture, try this dead sea salt peel that removes acne and dead skin for a clean, youthful glow.
(Swisa Dead Sea Facial Peel, $14.49, Amazon.com)
Apply this moisturizer to your face as a base for makeup and ditch the dry, caked-on feeling of powder while your skin gets hydrated.
(Avani Dead Sea Moisturizing Cream, $23, Amazon.com)
This facial gel from Premiere balances skin tissue while exfoliating the skin and removing dirt and dead skin cells.
(Premiere Dead Sea Para-Pharmaceuticals Exfoliating Facial Gel, $19.36, Amazon.com)
For the benefits of sea salt and green tea all in one, lather up with this body wash from H2O+. Your skin will be left feeling free of environmental stresses and impurities.
(H2O+ Sea Salt Body Wash, $12, Amazon.com)
After a winter of dry, cracked hands, your knuckles probably need some TLC. Opt for a moisturizing hand soap like this one from Caldrea that contains sea salt, aloe vera and olive oil and your hands will thank you.
(Caldrea Sea Salt Hand Soap, $12.35, Amazon.com)